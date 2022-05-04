Café coup de cœur Trégastel Trégastel Catégories d’évènement: Côtes-d'Armor

Trégastel

Café coup de cœur Place Saint-Anne Bibliothèque municipale Trégastel

2022-05-04 17:15:00 – 2022-05-04 18:30:00

Moment convivial pour partager ses coups de cœur littéraires et pour connaître ceux des autres.

