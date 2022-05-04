Café coup de cœur Trégastel Trégastel
Café coup de cœur Trégastel, 4 mai 2022, Trégastel.
Café coup de cœur Place Saint-Anne Bibliothèque municipale Trégastel
2022-05-04 17:15:00 – 2022-05-04 18:30:00 Place Saint-Anne Bibliothèque municipale
Trégastel Côtes d’Armor
Moment convivial pour partager ses coups de cœur littéraires et pour connaître ceux des autres.
https://bibliotheque.tregastel.fr/
Moment convivial pour partager ses coups de cœur littéraires et pour connaître ceux des autres.
Place Saint-Anne Bibliothèque municipale Trégastel
dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-16 par