Café coup de cœur Trégastel Trégastel
Café coup de cœur Trégastel, 8 décembre 2021, Trégastel.
Café coup de cœur Place Ste Anne Bibliothèque municipale Trégastel
2021-12-08 17:15:00 – 2021-12-08 18:30:00 Place Ste Anne Bibliothèque municipale
Trégastel Côtes d’Armor
Un moment convivial pour partager ses coups de cœur et connaître ceux des autres.
bibliotheque@tregastel.fr +33 2 96 15 91 51 http://www.bibliotheque.tregastel.fr/
Place Ste Anne Bibliothèque municipale Trégastel
