Café-citoyen « Entreprenariat » Le Grenier Castanet-Tolosan
Café-citoyen « Entreprenariat » Le Grenier Castanet-Tolosan, vendredi 15 mars 2024.
Café-citoyen « Entreprenariat » « Construire les fondations de votre projet entrepreneurial » Vendredi 15 mars, 19h00 Le Grenier Participation libre
Entreprendre
avec Emilie Combes de Syntonie-Coaching.
Vous avez des envies d’entreprendre, d’être indépendant·e, de prendre un tournant dans votre vie professionnelle ?
Venez découvrir 4 clés pour passer de l’idée au projet, de la réflexion à l’action.
Prix libre,
Réservation (12 places) en ligne ou sur place au Grenier ou par téléphone ou encore par mail
Le Grenier 16bis avenue de Toulouse, castanet tolosan Castanet-Tolosan 31320 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
