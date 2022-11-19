Lilith Café 2 la Mairie, Lailly en Val Lailly-en-Val
gratuit (on fait passer le chapeau)
Lecture théâtral
Café 2 la Mairie, Lailly en Val
2 rue de la Mairie, Lailly en Val
Lailly-en-Val 45740 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire
02 38 44 59 56 http://cafe2lamairie.fr/ https://www.facebook.com/cafe2lamairie/
LILITH
Lecture théâtral par le Krizo Théâtre
C’est une histoire méconnue, celle de la première femme. Pas Eve, non, mais LILITH. LILITH la rebelle, LILITH la mauvaise, LILITH la démone…
Mais qu’est-il arrivé pour qu’on oublie jusqu’à son existence? Qu’a t-elle fait de si horrible pour avoir été oublié de nos mythes? Et si Lilith n’aspirait qu’à une chose, être LIBRE? Une femme LIBRE !!
Réservation conseillée au 06 65 67 75 03 (par sms) ou à contact@cafe2lamairie.fr
Evènement proposé par les Tauliers.
