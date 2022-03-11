CAF Heterogenity in Liver Neoplasms: Insights in Their Origin, Organization and Function crct, 11 mars 2022, Toulouse.

CAF Heterogenity in Liver Neoplasms: Insights in Their Origin, Organization and Function

crct, le vendredi 11 mars à 11:00

Cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAF) a major elements of tumor microenvironment and key contributors to cancer progression. With the advent of single cell transcriptomics our understanding of the CAF complexity has begun to unravel. New CAF subtypes have been identified and new potential interactions have been charted. However, the scarcity of functional information precludes our detail understanding of how individual CAF subtypes are contributing to tumor progression. The latter is however vital for the design of new treatments, aiming to finally harness CAF clinically. In the present talk I wish to outline the newest findings from our lab with respect to CAF heterogeneity & function in liver neoplasms.

lien teams : https://bit.ly/3BEM0Dg

CAF Heterogenity in Liver Neoplasms: Insights in Their Origin, Organization and Function

crct 2 avenue Hubert Curien 31000 Toulouse Toulouse Toulouse Rive Gauche Haute-Garonne



Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-03-11T11:00:00 2022-03-11T12:30:00