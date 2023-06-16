Mon Quartier d’été – Léo Zerbib solo 8 rue du Chanoine Vautier, 16 juin 2023, Caen.

Le Tympan s’associe à la classe du Conservatoire & orchestre de Caen pour soutenir la jeune scène jazz normande.

Dans ce cadre, nous sommes particulièrement fiers de vous faire découvrir deux musiciens en phase de professionnalisation. Ils proposent tous les deux de se frotter au dur exercice du solo et de vous faire entendre une création qu’ils ont travaillé avec Yann Letort, saxophoniste et enseignant dans la classe de jazz du Conservatoire & Orchestre de Caen. Un exercice plutôt culotté !

Léo Zerbib

guitare

Léo Zerbib présente un jeu de guitare subtil et enivrant : sa technique sûre, sa capacité d’adaptation et son ancrage constant dans le moment présent nous emportent inévitablement dans un monde à part. Influencé par Keith Jarreth, son solo est construit comme une spirale autour d’une idée musicale qui sera développée et transformée à l’envi. Un tourbillon qui nous emmènera loin mais sans perdre le contact avec le point de départ..

2023-06-16 à 22:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-16 23:00:00. .

8 rue du Chanoine Vautier La Yourte du Tympan

Caen 14000 Calvados Normandie



The Tympan is associated with the class of the Conservatory & Orchestra of Caen to support the young jazz scene in Normandy.

In this context, we are particularly proud to introduce you to two musicians in the process of becoming professional. They both propose to try their hand at the hard exercise of the solo and to let you hear a creation they worked on with Yann Letort, saxophonist and teacher in the jazz class of the Conservatoire & Orchestre de Caen. A rather cheeky exercise!

Léo Zerbib

guitar

Léo Zerbib presents a subtle and intoxicating guitar playing: his sure technique, his capacity of adaptation and his constant anchoring in the present moment inevitably carry us in a world apart. Influenced by Keith Jarreth, his solo is built like a spiral around a musical idea that will be developed and transformed over and over again. A whirlwind that will take us far away but without losing contact with the starting point.

El Tympan se asocia con el Conservatorio y la Orquesta de Caen para apoyar la joven escena del jazz en Normandía.

En este contexto, estamos especialmente orgullosos de presentarle a dos músicos en vías de profesionalización. Ambos le proponen probar suerte en el duro ejercicio del solo y hacerle escuchar una creación en la que han trabajado con Yann Letort, saxofonista y profesor de la clase de jazz del Conservatorio & Orquesta de Caen. ¡Un ejercicio bastante descarado!

Léo Zerbib

guitarra

La forma de tocar la guitarra de Léo Zerbib es sutil y embriagadora: su técnica segura, su capacidad de adaptación y su constante anclaje en el momento presente nos transportan inevitablemente a un mundo aparte. Influenciado por Keith Jarreth, su solo se construye como una espiral en torno a una idea musical que se desarrolla y transforma una y otra vez. Un torbellino que nos llevará lejos pero sin perder el contacto con el punto de partida.

Le Tympan schließt sich mit der Klasse des Conservatoire & Orchestre de Caen zusammen, um die junge Jazzszene in der Normandie zu unterstützen.

In diesem Rahmen sind wir besonders stolz darauf, Ihnen zwei Musiker vorzustellen, die sich in der Phase der Professionalisierung befinden. Beide wollen sich der harten Übung des Solospiels stellen und Ihnen eine Kreation vorspielen, die sie mit Yann Letort, Saxophonist und Lehrer in der Jazzklasse des Conservatoire & Orchestre de Caen, erarbeitet haben. Eine ziemlich freche Übung!

Léo Zerbib

gitarre

Léo Zerbib präsentiert ein subtiles und berauschendes Gitarrenspiel: Seine sichere Technik, seine Anpassungsfähigkeit und seine ständige Verankerung im gegenwärtigen Moment entführen uns unweigerlich in eine eigene Welt. Beeinflusst von Keith Jarreth, ist sein Solo wie eine Spirale um eine musikalische Idee herum aufgebaut, die nach Belieben weiterentwickelt und umgestaltet wird. Ein Wirbel, der uns weit weg führt, ohne jedoch den Kontakt zum Ausgangspunkt zu verlieren.

