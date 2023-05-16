Conférence WARM : « Falloujah, au cœur des guerres d’Irak », une discussion avec Feurat Alani Esplanade Général Eisenhower, 16 mai 2023, Caen.

La ville de Falloujah, près de Bagdad, a été au cœur des guerres d’Irak pendant 20 ans. Elle fut le berceau de la guérilla sunnite, détruite par l’armée américaine, puis le fief d’Al-Qaida en Irak et plus tard de l’État islamique.

Feurat Alani, un jeune reporter français dont la famille est originaire de Falloujah, découvre la ville à l’âge de 9 ans, puis durant l’embargo des années 1990. Il y retourne après l’invasion américaine de 2003. Durant près de vingt ans, il explore l’histoire du pays meurtri à travers une œuvre personnelle aux multiples facettes : reportages, documentaires, BD reportage intitulée « Falloujah, ma campagne perdue ». D’abord conçu comme un récit en 1000 tweets, « Le Parfum d’Irak » de Feurat Alani a ensuite été adapté en film animé, puis en roman graphique.

Il publie aujourd’hui un roman, « Je me souviens de Falloujah », qui éclaire autrement cette histoire irakienne par une fiction articulée autour de l’amnésie et d’une relation père/fils.

Rencontre organisée par le Mémorial de Caen dans le cadre de son partenariat avec la Fondation WARM sur les conflits contemporains..

2023-05-16 à 19:30:00

Esplanade Général Eisenhower Mémorial de Caen

Caen 14000 Calvados Normandie



The city of Fallujah, near Baghdad, has been at the heart of the Iraqi wars for 20 years. It was the cradle of the Sunni guerrilla movement, destroyed by the American army, then the stronghold of Al-Qaeda in Iraq and later of the Islamic State.

Feurat Alani, a young French reporter whose family is originally from Fallujah, discovered the city at the age of 9, then during the embargo of the 1990s. He returned there after the American invasion in 2003. For nearly twenty years, he explored the history of the battered country through a personal work with multiple facets: reports, documentaries, and a comic strip entitled « Fallujah, my lost campaign ». Initially conceived as a story in 1000 tweets, « The Perfume of Iraq » by Feurat Alani was then adapted into an animated film, then into a graphic novel.

Today he is publishing a novel, « I remember Fallujah », which sheds new light on this Iraqi story through a fictional account of amnesia and a father/son relationship.

Meeting organized by the Caen Memorial as part of its partnership with the WARM Foundation on contemporary conflicts.

La ciudad de Faluya, cerca de Bagdad, lleva 20 años en el centro de las guerras iraquíes. Fue la cuna de la guerrilla suní, destruida por el ejército estadounidense, luego el bastión de Al Qaeda en Irak y más tarde del Estado Islámico.

Feurat Alani, joven reportero francés cuya familia es originaria de Faluya, descubrió la ciudad a los 9 años, entonces durante el embargo de los años noventa. Regresó allí tras la invasión estadounidense de 2003. Durante casi veinte años, exploró la historia del maltrecho país a través de una obra personal con múltiples facetas: reportajes, documentales y un cómic titulado « Faluya, mi campaña perdida ». Concebido inicialmente como una historia en 1.000 tweets, « El perfume de Iraq » de Feurat Alani se adaptó después en una película de animación, y luego en una novela gráfica.

Hoy ha publicado una novela, « Je me souviens de Falloujah », que arroja nueva luz sobre esta historia iraquí a través de un relato ficticio sobre la amnesia y una relación padre-hijo.

Encuentro organizado por el Memorial de Caen en el marco de su colaboración con la Fundación WARM sobre los conflictos contemporáneos.

Die Stadt Falludscha in der Nähe von Bagdad stand 20 Jahre lang im Zentrum der Irakkriege. Sie war die Wiege der sunnitischen Guerilla, die von der US-Armee zerstört wurde, dann die Hochburg von Al-Qaida im Irak und später des Islamischen Staates.

Feurat Alani, ein junger französischer Reporter, dessen Familie aus Falludscha stammt, entdeckte die Stadt im Alter von neun Jahren und später während des Embargos in den 1990er Jahren. Nach der US-Invasion 2003 kehrte er in die Stadt zurück. Fast zwanzig Jahre lang erforscht er die Geschichte des geschundenen Landes durch ein facettenreiches persönliches Werk: Reportagen, Dokumentarfilme und eine Comic-Reportage mit dem Titel « Falloujah, ma campagne perdue » (Falludscha, mein verlorenes Land). Feurat Alanis zunächst als Erzählung in 1000 Tweets konzipierter Roman « Le Parfum d’Irak » wurde später als Zeichentrickfilm und dann als Graphic Novel adaptiert.

Nun veröffentlicht er einen Roman, « Je me souviens de Falloujah », der diese irakische Geschichte durch eine Fiktion, die sich um Amnesie und eine Vater-Sohn-Beziehung dreht, auf eine andere Art und Weise beleuchtet.

Das Treffen wurde vom Mémorial de Caen im Rahmen seiner Partnerschaft mit der WARM Foundation über zeitgenössische Konflikte organisiert.

