Grand prix des ducs de Normandie 5, boulevard Yves Guillou, 13 mai 2023, Caen.

La plus belle réunion de courses caennaise vous donne rendez-vous le samedi 13 mai dans une ambiance festive et conviviale !

Forte de son succès de l’an passé, l’hippodrome de Caen vous concocte un événement hippique en mode festival, avec un programme de courses de haute volée accompagné d’une programmation musicale, de street food variée et d’animations gratuites pour toute la famille.Des courses spectacles 9 courses au trot dont le Prix des Ducs de NormandieEmbarquez à bord du bus suiveur pour suivre les courses de l’intérieurVisite guidée des écuries pour découvrir l’univers des professionnelsDes concerts live Scène ouverte en partenariat avec le Big Bang CaféLONELY GIN : Artiste indépendant qui tire ses influences entre autres de RadioHead et Pink FloydJAYDE : Autrice, compositrice et interprète originaire de la Manche

Les courses, les animations et les parkings sont gratuits !

Recevez votre invitation gratuite pour l’événement ici. .

2023-05-13 à 12:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-13 19:00:00. .

5, boulevard Yves Guillou Hippodrome de Caen

Caen 14000 Calvados Normandie



The most beautiful race meeting in Caen will be held on Saturday May 13th in a festive and friendly atmosphere!

After last year?s success, the Caen racecourse is planning a horse-racing event in festival mode, with a high-flying racing program accompanied by a musical program, varied street food and free entertainment for the whole family.Spectacular races 9 trotting races including the Dukes of Normandy PrizeBoard the bus to follow the races from the insideGuided tour of the stables to discover the world of the professionalsLive concerts Open stage in partnership with the Big Bang CaféLONELY GIN : Independent artist who draws his influences from RadioHead and Pink FloydJAYDE : Author, composer and performer from the Manche

The races, the animations and the parking are free!

Get your free invitation for the event here.

El sábado 13 de mayo, el hipódromo más bonito de Caen se celebrará en un ambiente festivo y acogedor

Tras el éxito del año pasado, el hipódromo de Caen organiza un evento hípico en modo festival, con un programa de carreras de altos vuelos acompañado de un programa musical, comida callejera variada y animaciones gratuitas para toda la familia.Carreras espectaculares 9 carreras de trote, incluido el Premio Duques de NormandíaSuba al autobús para seguir las carreras desde dentroVisita guiada a los establos para descubrir el mundo de los profesionalesConciertos en directo Escenario abierto en colaboración con el Big Bang CaféLONELY GIN : Artista independiente que bebe de sus influencias de RadioHead y Pink Floyd entre otrosJAYDE : Autor, compositor e intérprete de la Mancha

¡Las carreras, las animaciones y el aparcamiento son gratuitos!

Consiga aquí su invitación gratuita al evento.

Die schönste Rennveranstaltung in Caen findet am Samstag, dem 13. Mai, in einer festlichen und geselligen Atmosphäre statt!

Nach dem Erfolg des letzten Jahres wird die Rennbahn von Caen ein Pferderennen im Festivalmodus veranstalten, mit einem hochkarätigen Rennprogramm, das von einem Musikprogramm, abwechslungsreichem Streetfood und kostenlosen Veranstaltungen für die ganze Familie begleitet wird.Rennspektakel 9 Trabrennen, darunter der Prix des Ducs de NormandieBegeben Sie sich an Bord des Verfolgerbusses, um die Rennen von innen zu verfolgenFührungen durch die Ställe, um die Welt der Profis zu entdeckenLive-Konzerte Offene Bühne in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Big Bang CaféLONELY GIN: Unabhängiger Künstler, der seine Einflüsse unter anderem von RadioHead und Pink Floyd beziehtJAYDE: Autorin, Komponistin und Performerin aus La Manche

Die Rennen, die Unterhaltung und die Parkplätze sind kostenlos!

Erhalten Sie hier Ihre kostenlose Einladung für die Veranstaltung.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-30 par Normandie Tourisme / Calvados Attractivité