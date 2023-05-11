En attendant Palma : Balades à vélo 54 Quai Amiral Hamelin, 11 mai 2023, Caen.

Palma a imaginé plusieurs parcours pour vous faire découvrir les œuvres réalisées pendant les sept éditions du festival.

Sillonnez Caen et Mondeville, à bicyclette, au rythme d’interventions artistiques originales. Fou du guidon ou cycliste du dimanche… À vos vélos !

Gratuit sur inscription par mail à bonjour@palmafestival.com.

2023-05-11 à 17:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-11 18:30:00. .

54 Quai Amiral Hamelin Maison du Vélo

Caen 14000 Calvados Normandie



Palma has imagined several routes to help you discover the works created during the seven editions of the festival.

Ride your bike through Caen and Mondeville to the rhythm of original artistic interventions. Are you a cycling fanatic or a Sunday cyclist? On your bikes!

Free on registration by email at bonjour@palmafestival.com

Palma ha ideado varias rutas para que descubra las obras creadas durante las siete ediciones del festival.

Pedalee por Caen y Mondeville al ritmo de originales intervenciones artísticas. ¿Es usted un fanático del ciclismo o un ciclista dominguero? ¡Suba a sus bicicletas!

Inscripción gratuita por correo electrónico a bonjour@palmafestival.com

Palma hat sich mehrere Routen ausgedacht, um Ihnen die Kunstwerke zu zeigen, die während der sieben Ausgaben des Festivals entstanden sind.

Fahren Sie mit dem Fahrrad durch Caen und Mondeville und genießen Sie die originellen künstlerischen Interventionen. Sind Sie ein Radsportfanatiker oder ein Sonntagsradler? Auf zu den Fahrrädern!

Kostenlos, Anmeldung per E-Mail an bonjour@palmafestival.com

