Spectacle : Bibi et Bubu à la Bibi La Bibi, 29 avril 2023, Caen.

Tout en s’imprégnant du lieu de la Bibi, l’improvisation sera de mise, mélangeant les sons des instruments improbables de Bubu avec les textes de Bibi. De quoi avoir pas mal de frisson et des mots plein la bouche..

2023-04-29 à 17:30:00 ; fin : 2023-04-29 19:00:00. .

La Bibi Place Louis Guillouard

Caen 14000 Calvados Normandie



While soaking up the Bibi’s place, improvisation will be the order of the day, mixing the sounds of Bubu’s improbable instruments with Bibi’s texts. What to have a lot of thrill and words full of mouth.

Mientras nos empapamos del lugar de Bibi, la improvisación estará a la orden del día, mezclando los sonidos de los improbables instrumentos de Bubu con los textos de Bibi. Muchas emociones y palabras en la boca.

Während wir uns in den Ort der Bibi einfühlen, wird Improvisation gefragt sein, indem wir die Klänge von Bubus unwahrscheinlichen Instrumenten mit Bibis Texten mischen. Für Gänsehaut und einen vollen Mund ist also gesorgt.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-09 par Normandie Tourisme / Calvados Attractivité