Geek show, 17 septembre 2023, Cadillac.

Le Showroom des Créateurs sera présent au Geek show de Cadillac sous la Halle ! Alors venez les rejoindre !.

2023-09-17 à ; fin : 2023-09-17 19:00:00. .

Cadillac 33410 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Creators’ Showroom will be present at the Cadillac Geek Show under the Hall! So come and join them!

¡The Designers’ Showroom estará presente en el Cadillac Geek Show bajo el Halle! ¡Ven y únete a ellos!

Der Showroom des Créateurs wird auf der Geek Show in Cadillac in der Halle vertreten sein! Kommen Sie also zu ihnen!

