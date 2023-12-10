Philippe Roche – Et Dieu Créa…La Voix LA COMEDIE DES SUDS – CABRIES Catégories d’Évènement: Bouches-du-Rhône

Cabriès Philippe Roche – Et Dieu Créa…La Voix LA COMEDIE DES SUDS – CABRIES, 10 décembre 2023, CABRIES. Philippe Roche – Et Dieu Créa…La Voix LA COMEDIE DES SUDS – CABRIES. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-12-10 à 18:00 (2023-11-22 au ). Tarif : 23.8 à 23.8 euros. adresse : 21 avenue Edouard Aynard Un intriguant « performer » vocal à l’humour redoutable ! Le même artiste qui, de son premier cri à aujourd’hui, vient vous raconter son histoire… et la vôtre. Car l’épopée de la voix est notre point commun à tous. Il s’agit bien d’un spectacle d’humour. Mais avec Philippe Roche, ce chanteur capable de reprendre n’importe quelle voix, vous connaitrez les secrets de cet organe si quotidien… Dieu créa… la voix en 7 jours. Philippe Roche, en jouera pendant 1h30 ! Philippe Roche Votre billet est ici LA COMEDIE DES SUDS – CABRIES CABRIES La Palmeraie-Plan de campagne Bouches-du-Rhône 23.8

