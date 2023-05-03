Atelier codage carte Microbit, niveau 2 Atelier 1901, 3 mai 2023, Cabourg.

Vous avez toujours rêvé d’assembler et coder un robot ? Cet atelier est pour vous ! Imaginez et créez votre robot en utilisant des servo-moteurs. Vous pourrez le tester lors d’un tournoi de robot soccer. Vous apprendrez aussi à programmer une voiture à l’aide d’une carte Microbit et inventer des accessoires pour vous aider à contrôler votre ballon.

Dès 12 ans. Inscription au niveau 2 conditionnée par l’acquisition du niveau 1 ou sous réserve d’une connaissance du sujet.

Inscription obligatoire..

2023-05-03 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-03 16:00:00. .

Atelier 1901 Avenue de la divette

Cabourg 14390 Calvados Normandie



Have you always dreamed of assembling and coding a robot? This workshop is for you! Imagine and create your robot using servo-motors. You will be able to test it during a robot soccer tournament. You will also learn how to program a car using a Microbit card and invent accessories to help you control your ball.

Ages 12 and up. Registration for level 2 conditional on the acquisition of level 1 or on knowledge of the subject.

Registration required.

¿Siempre has querido montar y programar un robot? ¡Este taller es para ti! Imagina y crea tu robot utilizando servomotores. Podrás probarlo en un torneo de fútbol de robots. También aprenderás a programar un coche utilizando una tarjeta Microbit y a inventar accesorios que te ayuden a controlar el balón.

A partir de 12 años. La inscripción en el nivel 2 está condicionada a la adquisición del nivel 1 o al conocimiento de la materia.

Inscripción obligatoria.

Haben Sie schon immer davon geträumt, einen Roboter zusammenzubauen und zu codieren? Dann ist dieser Workshop genau das Richtige für Sie! Stellen Sie sich Ihren Roboter vor und entwerfen Sie ihn mithilfe von Servomotoren. Sie können ihn bei einem Robotersoccer-Turnier testen. Sie werden auch lernen, ein Auto mit einer Microbit-Karte zu programmieren und Zubehör zu erfinden, das Ihnen hilft, Ihren Ball zu steuern.

Ab 12 Jahren. Anmeldung für Level 2 setzt den Erwerb von Level 1 voraus oder setzt Kenntnisse des Themas voraus.

Anmeldung erforderlich.

