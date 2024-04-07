CATTLE DECAPITATION SIGNS OF THE SWARM PETIT BAIN Paris, 3 mars 2024, Paris.

GARMONBOZIA présente CATTLE DECAPITATION SIGNS OF THE SWARM 200 STABWOUNDS VOMIT FORTHCATTLE DECAPITATION, groupe de death-grind basé à San Diego en Californie, annonce sa première tournée européenne pour promouvoir son dernier opus Terrasite , sorti en mai 2023.SIGNS OF THE SWARM, 200 STAB WOUNDS et VOMIT FORTH assureront les premières parties de la tournée. Terrasite ancre le son de CATTLE DECAPITATION dans un registre davantage épique et varié, toujours mené par les mains de maître du vocaliste Travis Ryan. I wanted to do the 180° opposite of Death Atlas. I already had the concept idea from years back and since Death Atlas was so dark and brooding, I wanted a completely opposite effect – I wanted this to take place in the daylight. I’ve always found daytime horror to be really unsettling so I wanted to make sure what was going on the cover took place in the light of day, which also finds its place within the lyrics.

Tarif : 28.60 – 28.60 euros.

Début : 2024-03-03 à 18:30

PETIT BAIN 7 PORT DE LA GARE 75013 Paris