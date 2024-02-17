REPERKU TOUR Cabaret Aleatoire Marseille, 17 février 2024, Marseille.

REPERKU TOUR Samedi 17 février 2024, 23h00 Cabaret Aleatoire 13,99 / 15,99€

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-02-17T23:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-18T05:00:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-02-17T23:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-18T05:00:00+01:00

Mediatone présente le ! On se retrouve au Cabaret Aléatoire le samedi 17 février 2024 avec + ! + + .

–

“L’homme est moins lui-même quand il est sincère, donnez-lui un masque et il dira la vérité”

Actif sur la scène depuis 2020, est un projet hors-normes qui ne passe pas inaperçu ! Mélangeant kicks saturés et guitares criardes, l’artiste puise dans la techno et le heavy metal afin de proposer un mix unique en son genre. Naviguant entre ces deux univers de manière bicéphale, Flymeon cultive sa dualité jusqu’à arborer, depuis 2023 et la sortie de son EP Paris Under Control, un masque remarquable, se créant ainsi une seconde personnalité, miroir du soi intérieur qu’il s’est longtemps efforcé de cacher. De façon assez ironique, Flymeon se masque au moment où il est le plus lui-même : sur scène.

Véritable exutoire, l’art de Flymeon transpire à travers son masque et sa musique rave agressive, en passant par ses performances live névrotiques. Le tout dévoile une « Techno Rockstar » comme l’on en n’a jamais fait auparavant !

!

–

! est un duo de techno belge, composé de Mathieu en tant que producteur et de Kevin dans le rôle du DJ. Ils sont les créateurs de Technostep. Le 13 février 2023, le duo a reçu le Hard Techno Artist Award en première place. Ils ont récemment établi une collaboration avec Nure, qui est une productrice de Montpellier et qui parcourt le monde, des clubs d’Ibiza à ceux de Cuba, pour découvrir de nouvelles ambiances, de nouveaux artistes et s’inspirer. Leurs deux chansons créées ensemble s’appellent « Suicide » et « Pretty Brown ». Ils ont participé à beaucoup de festivals comme Beatport, Affen Käfig, Ruhrin Love, Matrix Bochum…

–

, de son vrai nom Rémi Dechoux, est un producteur de frenchcore et DJ français. À ses débuts, il s’est fait connaître sous le nom du duo ‘Brutal Jesters’. Mais en 2016, il a fait le choix de continuer seul sous son alias ‘REMZCORE’. Lorsqu’il a commencé à produire en 2010, son attention s’est immédiatement portée sur le Frenchcore. Même si cela reste son genre de prédilection, sa musique est influencée par d’autres genres tels que le early hardcore et le gabber, dont il intègre des sonorités dans ses compositions, rendant son style unique.

–

Fondateur du collectif PH4, BenzO importe son idéal et sa passion du monde de la rave underground dans la région Sud-Est, en organisant des événements underground dans des lieux atypiques qui ont su séduire les technophiles.

Après son closing du Delta festival, de la No Gender au Cabaret Aléatoire, ou encore ses passages à La Java à Paris, au Petit Salon à Lyon ou au Re:mise à Berlin, il rassemble son public autour de son univers énergique et sombre, empruntant à la hard techno, la dark techno, et la rave old school.

