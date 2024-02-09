MINUIT RAPIDE: W/ HYPERAKTIVIST & MORE Cabaret Aleatoire Marseille, vendredi 9 février 2024.

MINUIT RAPIDE: W/ HYPERAKTIVIST & MORE ♫♫♫ Vendredi 9 février, 23h00 Cabaret Aleatoire A partir de 8,56€ en pré-vente uniquement

Début : 2024-02-09T23:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-10T05:00:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-02-09T23:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-10T05:00:00+01:00

⚠ PAS DE BILLETTERIE SUR PLACE ⚠

*billets en ligne selon les stocks disponibles.

Le collectif et label Marseillais débarque au Cabaret Aléatoire pour la Minuit Rapide – Vol. 3. Avec cette même promesse d’apporter du groove et des basses entraînantes dans une techno énergique et rapide, représentée par des artistes des quatre coins du globe. Dont Hyperaktivist en exclusivité pour sa première date à Marseille.

LINE-UP

▷ HYPERAKTIVIST (Mala Junta – Berlin, DE)

↘︎ Techno, Groove

Née au Vénézuela et basée à Berlin, Hyperaktivist a secoué la scène Berlinoise et mondiale avec des sets énergiques et singuliers, présentant une Techno moderne aux influences 90’s, hypnotique et entraînante. Co-fondatrice du collectif et label MALA JUNTA avec Dj Tool, qui compte parmi ses résidents D.dan, Yazzus et Why Be, est considérée comme l’une des soirées queer-techno underground les plus fougueuses de Berlin.

↘︎ Boiler Room : Hyperaktivist | Boiler Room x UNTER Latin America

↘︎ SC : https://soundcloud.com/hyperaktivist

↘︎ FB : https://www.facebook.com/Hyperaktivist

↘︎ IG : https://www.instagram.com/hyperaktivist/

▷ VOST (Maison Close, Minuit Rapide – Marseille, FR)

↘︎ Fast Techno, Hardgroove

Co-fondateur et résident Minuit Rapide, VOST défend un univers musical sensible, abrupt et méticuleux. Il produit depuis 2019 une Rave Techno aux accents émos et industriels qui portent déjà sa griffe. Le résultat est puissant, profond et percutant. Cité comme l’un des artistes à suivre sur la scène française par le média spécialisé Underscope, VOST est un DJ hors pair qui a déjà sorti des morceaux sur NECHTO Records, Jerry Horny, Mama Told Ya, Maison Close…

↘︎ SC : https://soundcloud.com/vost-adm

↘︎ FB : https://www.facebook.com/VOSTadn

↘︎ IG : https://www.instagram.com/__vost_/

▷ Dario (Minuit Rapide – Marseille, FR)

↘︎ Fast Techno, Hardgroove

Inspiré par une techno groovy et des sonorités 90’s, alliant une musique électronique moderne à des rythmiques techno/trance old school, Dario, co-fondateur du collectif et label Minuit Rapide, a su apporter sa vision de la musique club avec des sets percussifs, profonds, variés et surprenants.

↘︎ SC : https://soundcloud.com/dario-minuitrapide

↘︎ IG : https://www.instagram.com/dario.mr__/

▷ ANN MYSOCHKA (Kiev, UA)

↘︎ Electro, Breakbeat

Originaire de Kiev en Ukraine et fraîchement arrivée dans la cité Phocéenne, Ann Mysochka, résidente Lyl Radio, amène un souffle nouveau à la scène électronique Marseillaise avec des sets complexes et diversifiés, tendant vers l’électro, la ghettotech, le break et la bass music.

↘︎ SC : https://soundcloud.com/ann-mysochka

↘︎ IG : https://www.instagram.com/ann_mysochka/

▷ VOX POPULI (Marseille, FR)

↘︎ Hardgroove, Techno

L’artiste Algéro-Palestinien anciennement basé à Berlin, puise son inspiration et son savoir-faire dans la groove hollandaise, UK Break, Ghetto House et les rythmiques Trance. Ses sets sans interruption, sa selecta unique et ses mélanges de groove font de VOX POPULI un artiste talentueux et à suivre de près.

↘︎ SC : https://soundcloud.com/voxpop909

↘︎ IG : https://www.instagram.com/voxpop909/

ARTWORK : PURGE

↘︎ IG : https://www.instagram.com/tpurgem/

_____________________________________________________________

