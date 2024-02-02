Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

CLUB CABARET : ITEM X SEIZE° W/ AY:YU, ANDY BOOK, SMIB, WOLK
Cabaret Aleatoire Marseille

CLUB CABARET : ITEM X SEIZE° W/ AY:YU

vendredi 2 février 2024.

Vendredi 2 février, 23h00
Cabaret Aleatoire
A partir de 8,56€ en pré-vente uniquement

Début : 2024-02-02T23:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-03T05:00:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-02-02T23:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-03T05:00:00+01:00

⚠️ PAS DE BILLETTERIE SUR PLACE ⚠️
*billets en ligne selon les stocks disponibles.

De Nice à Marseille, Seize°Degrés et ITEM s’unissent pour une nuit légendaire au Cabaret Aléatoire !
Préparez-vous pour le tout premier crossover entre les deux rosters, où nos DJs enflammeront la piste avec des sets house intenses. Une collaboration inédite pour une expérience inoubliable avec des artistes venus du 06 et du 13.

LINE-UP
▷ AY:YU ( Nice, FR )
↘︎ House, Groove
Le membre de Kreattones Records nous plonge dans des sonorités house et minimales, prépondérantes dans ses sets depuis toujours. Bercés par les vagues d’Agadir pendant son enfance, il distille ses inspirations marocaines dans sa musique.
AY:YU saura rythmer ces instants par son aura solaire et sa technique aux platines, qu’il a perfectionné aux cours des dernières années aux côtés de têtes d’affiches telles que Cerrone, Acid Arab, CC:Disco!, Jimi Jules et Sébastien Léger.
↘︎ IG : https://www.instagram.com/ayyu.ofc?

▷ ANDY BOOK ( Aveiro, PT / Nice, FR )
↘︎ Electro, House
Fondateur de « Kreattones Records », Andy Book est né à Aveiro, au Portugal. Très tôt, il a une passion pour la musique électronique. Il décide de commencer à produire sa propre musique et lance plusieurs singles, EP’s en format 12″ et digital.
Après être invité à jouer lors de plusieurs soirées, Andy Book a décidé d’entrer dans le monde du djing. il commence à jouer dans tout le pays, au sein de clubs bien connus.
Andy Book vit maintenant en France à Nice où il joue régulièrement dans les clubs de la région.
↘︎ SC : https://on.soundcloud.com/jCXkr
↘︎ FB : https://www.facebook.com/andybookofficial
↘︎ IG : https://www.instagram.com/andy_book?

▷ SMIB ( Marseille, FR )
↘︎ Italo Transe
SMIB est un prêcheur de House originaire de Bordeaux, assoiffé de propager la bonne parole, avec sa vibe italo-disco. Maintenant basé à Marseille, il joue un peu partout en France avec toujours la même envie. Résident du collectif la Karma , il sort son 3ème EP en mars 2023 aux sonorités italo & trance sur le label Parisien Epicure Records
Parmi les nombreuses influences de notre invité spécial on y retrouve du Ritmo Fatale, Bordello a Parigi, David Vunk, Bicep, Palms Trax…
↘︎ SC : https://soundcloud.com/smibmusic
↘︎ FB : https://www.facebook.com/smibmusic
↘︎ IG : https://www.instagram.com/smib.music/

▷ WOLK ( Marseille, FR )
↘︎ Deep/Melodic Techno
Co-fondateur des collectifs PH4 et Explor, Wolk joue une musique groovy et planante entre la deep et la melodic techno, de la froideur berlinoise aux mélopées envoutantes de la progressive italienne.
S’étant produit sur plus de 20 dates dans le Sud-Est cette année au Cabaret Aléatoire, aux Docks des Suds avec No Gender, au Dieze à Montpellier ou encore aux festivals Utopia, Delta et Nhow, Wolk est une figure incontournable de la scène techno marseillaise, libre et décomplexée.
↘︎ SC : https://soundcloud.com/wolk-fr
↘︎ IG : https://www.instagram.com/wolk.ph4/

_____________________________________________________________
Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive
https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

