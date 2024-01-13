CRUSH VOL.4 / AMOUR À GRANDE VITESSE… Cabaret Aleatoire Marseille, 13 janvier 2024, Marseille.

CRUSH VOL.4 / AMOUR À GRANDE VITESSE… Samedi 13 janvier, 23h00 Cabaret Aleatoire De 10 à 16€

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-01-13T23:00:00+01:00 – 2024-01-14T05:00:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-01-13T23:00:00+01:00 – 2024-01-14T05:00:00+01:00

PAS DE BILLETTERIE SUR PLACE

Billetterie : https://tinyurl.com/3m2p4ceu

——————

Passionné.e.s de la nuits et de l’amour, voilà la première CRUSH de l’année qui débarque comme un coup de cœur, un coup de foudre à 160bpm.

CRUSH c’est un ovni sorti des caissons pour faire vibrer tous les corps, prêt à enflammer chaque fibre de ton cœur…

FULL RAVE FULL LOVE.

——————

+ 23:00 – 00:30

> https://soundcloud.com/qahog

Directeur fondateur du collectif Animals industry, Qahög est un dj producteur de future riddim et Ghetto Techno. De 130 a 160 bpm il n’y a pour lui aucun véritable « rythme de croisière », son première objectif et de surprendre son public à chaque mesure. Qahög est fortement Influencé par les sonorités latines, la Grime Music, et la Techno, ses sets et ses lives sont marqués de nombreuses nuances qui composent son identité d’artiste.

–

+ 00:30 – 2:00

> https://soundcloud.com/chippynonstop

Pendant le début des années 2010, CHIPPY NONSTOP a émergé avec des sorties audacieuses, mêlant harmonieusement trap et pop infusée d’EDM. S’engager dans ces initiatives en coulisses a suscité une profonde auto-réflexion, conduisant à une réévaluation de sa sonorité. Maintenant une figure éminente de la scène club mondiale, CHIPPY NONSTOP se distingue courageusement. Ses ensembles diversifiés dépassant 150 BPM et son énergie contagieuse lui ont valu une place aux côtés de poids lourds de la musique électronique tels que LSDXOXO, Haai et Mall Grab.

–

+ 02:00 – 3:30

> https://soundcloud.com/racingnokia

Racing Nokia est un DJ et producteur basé à Marseille. Influencé par la trance, la booty et la musique latine, son identité musicale est colorée, énergique. Co-fondateur du label marseillais et de la série d’événements « Minuit Rapide » et ayant sorti sur des labels tels que ANGELS GUN CLUB ou TETE VIDE, ses sorties et collaborations à venir sont une autre preuve de son talent.

–

+ 03:30 – 05:00

> https://soundcloud.com/lolita_belgium

LOLALITA est une DJ-productrice belge qui fait partie du collectif rave exclusivement féminin Burenhinder. Elle propose un son dynamique mêlant musique à grande vitesse et hard-techno qui oscille entre énergie, violence et mélancolie. Déjà bien connue en Belgique avec plus de quarante gigs, elle joue régulièrement au Kompass Club à Ghent, au Club Vaag à Antwerp, au Club OST à Berlin et a une résidence au Kiosk Radio à Bruxelles avec son crew. LOLALITA a laissé son empreinte sur des scènes emblématiques telles que Dour, Tomorrowland, Pukkelpop et We Can Dance, mais aussi en participant au retour de la Love Parade (Rave The Planet) en 2022 à Berlin. LOLALITA vient de sortir son premier single sur le label Burenhinder, et prépare de nouveaux projets pour 2024.

_____________________________________________________________

