LA NOTTE #2 PABLO BOZZI, CARLA MO, DAVID BOUTS Cabaret Aleatoire Marseille, 15 décembre 2023, Marseille.

LA NOTTE #2 PABLO BOZZI, CARLA MO, DAVID BOUTS Vendredi 15 décembre, 23h00 Cabaret Aleatoire De 8,56 à 12,84€ uniquement en pré-vente

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2023-12-15T23:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-16T05:00:00+01:00

Fin : 2023-12-15T23:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-16T05:00:00+01:00

⚠ PAS DE BILLETTERIE SUR PLACE ⚠

*billets en ligne selon les stocks disponibles.

LA NOTTE Vol 2 : CLUB CABARET x POUR QUE MARSEILLE VIVE

Venez découvrir « La Notte Vol. 2 », une soirée exceptionnelle au Cabaret Aléatoire en collaboration avec Pour Que Marseille Vive, asso bien connue qui soutient et promeut la création artistique locale à Marseille. Plongez dans un univers musical envoûtant avec un line-up composé de Pablo Bozzi, le producteur, DJ, moitié du duo Infravision, connu pour ses sets intemporels mêlant Italo-disco, EBM, et Trance, ainsi que de Carla Mo et David Bouts (Omerta) pour vous faire vibrer toute la nuit.

LINE-UP

► Pablo Bozzi (Infravision –Toulouse, Berlin)

Italo-Disco, EBM, Trance, Techno

Producteur, DJ et moitié de Infravision avec Kendal, Pablo Bozzi est guidé par sa passion pour l’Italo Disco, la Synthwave et le paysage sonore et esthétique des années 80. C’est ce qui l’a amené à sortir l’EP solo «Walk On Wire» sur le label du résident du Berghain, Phase Fatale, et bien d’autres productions en lien avec cet univers.

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/pablo.bozzi/

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/pablo.bozzi.music

Soundcloud : https://soundcloud.com/pablo-bozzi

Resident Advisor : https://ra.co/dj/pablobozzi

► Carla Mo (Marseille, FR)

Italo Disco, Indie dance, house & techno

Carla Mo est une DJ et productrice de Marseille.

Refusant de se limiter à un seul genre, elle navigue entre italo disco, indie dance, house et techno, créant une ambiance électronique qui rayonne de chaleur et d’énergie. Solaires et méditerranéens, ses sets offrent donc une atmosphère italo et vibrante.

Bon voyage !

↘︎ SC : https://soundcloud.com/carla_mo

↘︎ IG : https://www.instagram.com/carlamo__/

► David Bouts (Omerta – Marseille, FR) Fast Techno / Trance / Rave

David Bouts s’est d’abord fait connaître à Marseille en mixant dès les premières «fêtes libres» du collectif Omerta. Inspiré par de multiples scènes mondiales, sans cesse à la recherche de nouvelles tracks, David Bouts mêle une techno rapide, entraînante et mentale à un univers mélodique et envoûtant. Son approche émotionnelle de la musique électronique moderne le fait naviguer entre trance, groove, acid et rave.

IG: https://www.instagram.com/david.bouts/

SC: https://m.soundcloud.com/david-bouts

_____________________________________________________________

