POPOF, CITIZEN KAIN & 2SMILE // #CB X ONDAWEY MUSIC Cabaret Aleatoire Marseille, 9 décembre 2023 22:00, Marseille.

✦✦✦ [ONDAWEY MUSIC] ✦✦✦

Afin de vous présenter leur nouveau label “ONDAWEY MUSIC” le duo Marseillais 2SMILE à décidé d’inviter 2 artistes Techno de niveau International : POPOF et CITIZEN KAIN !

Une décoration spéciale ainsi qu’un show de lasers seront également déployés dans le club.

Tous les ingrédients réunis pour vous mettre le feu donc RDV le 9 déc !

RAVE ON

✦✦✦ LINE-UP ✦✦✦

► POPOF (Form Music – Paris, Fr)

Techno

Originaire de Paris, POPOF est l’un des DJ les plus reconnus dans le milieu Techno et un pionnier de la techno minimale.En 2023 il se produit avec Turbulences à Ultra Miami, sur la scène principale Techno, la Megastructure, avant d’embarquer avec Space 92 pour une tournée sud-américaine avec Ultra Resistance. En septembre, il a sorti son très acclamé EP « Maze Distortion » sur Factory 93.

↘︎ Vidéo YouTube : POPOF X SPACE 92 @ FAMILY PIKNIK 2023

↘︎ SC : https://soundcloud.com/popofofficial

↘︎ FB : https://www.facebook.com/popofofficial

↘︎ IG : https://www.instagram.com/popof_official

► Citizen Kain (Montpellier, Fr)

Melodic Techno

Citizen Kain est un DJ/producteur reconnu grâce à ses titres puissants au cœur des sets de nombreux grands noms tels que Laurent Garnier, Tale Of Us, Maceo Plex, Artbat, Solomun, Mind Against, Adriatique. En 2023 Il se produit lors d’événements mondiaux tels que Fusion Festival (DE), Marvelous Island (FR), Ying Yang Festival (Grande Muraille de Chine), Les Plages Electroniques, Sunburn Festival (Inde) , Spilled Milk (Afrique du Sud), Les Nuits Sonores, Piknic Électronik et sort plusieurs EP sur les labels Afterlife, Ellum, Upperground, Siamese, Atlant.

↘︎ Vidéo YouTube : Citizen Kain @ Silo (Brussels Belgium)

↘︎ SC : https://soundcloud.com/citizen-kain

↘︎ FB : https://www.citizenkain.com

↘︎ IG : https://www.instagram.com/citizenkain

► 2smile (Ondawey Music – Marseille, Fr)

Deep Techno

2smile est un duo marseillais composé de deux amis et collaborateurs de longue date qui partagent l’amour de la musique électronique et mettent en valeur leur passion à travers ce nouveau projet.

Le duo, après avoir passé les 3 derniers mois en studio à Ibiza, nous présenterons leurs dernières productions et sorties sur leur label Ondawey Music.

↘︎ Vidéo YouTube : MELODIC DEEP TALENT MIX SERIES #173 | 2Smile

↘︎ SC : https://soundcloud.com/2smilemusic

↘︎ FB : https://www.facebook.com/2smilemusic

↘︎ IG : https://www.instagram.com/2smile_music

[WWW.ONDAWEY.COM]

_____________________________________________________________

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-12-09T23:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-10T05:00:00+01:00

2023-12-09T23:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-10T05:00:00+01:00