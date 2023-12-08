RESURRECTION W/ SVETEC, JEAN TERECHKOVA, VINKA WYDRO & AORBE Cabaret Aleatoire Marseille, 8 décembre 2023 22:00, Marseille.

⚠ PAS DE BILLETTERIE SUR PLACE ⚠

*billets en ligne selon les stocks disponibles.

Le 8 décembre prochain, Résurrection revient chez nous !

Préparez vous à un voyage suspendu, hors du temps qui laissera toutes les créatures et chimères nocturnes libres d’exister.

Comme toujours, un Line up finement sélectionné avec le Hongrois Svetec figure légendaire de la hard techno pour sa première fois dans la cité phocéenne, accompagné par la talentueuse Jean Terechkova, l’emblématique Vinka Wydro, fondatrice et résidente de Résurrection et enfin le dj local Aorbe qui ne manquera pas de vous éblouir.

Sans oublier les shows et performances de danseurs et danseuses pour vous transporter dans un univers unique en son genre où fête rimera avec bienveillance.

LINE-UP

▷ Svetec (Mad Made – Budapes, HU)

↘︎ Hard techno, Schranz

SveTec est l’une des figures les plus dominantes de la scène hard techno, réformateur et pionnier du son hard techno depuis 2005

↘︎ https://youtu.be/jMSGCMFuuTc?si=2HQA6hNodC1M-9Ov

↘︎ SC : https://on.soundcloud.com/8ML5MXih1wsgTqo7A

↘︎ FB : https://www.facebook.com/deejaysvetec

↘︎ IG : https://instagram.com/svetec_official

► Jean Terechkova (KTK Records – Rennes, FR)

↘︎ Acid, Rave

Pianiste désormais convertie à l’art du DJing, Jean Terechkova semble avoir fait un long chemin. Il faut néanmoins lui admettre un certain talent pour cultiver les métamorphoses fertiles, à l’image de son nom de scène, addition d’un surnom masculin de longue date et d’un hommage à la toute première femme cosmonaute

↘︎ https://youtu.be/-G06WYxz0xw?si=OzTPRpCJm52lufbv

↘︎ SC : https://on.soundcloud.com/YFwqrTjDKNVF9VVn6

↘︎ FB : https://www.facebook.com/jeanterechkova

↘︎ IG : https://instagram.com/jean.terechkova

► Vinka Wydro (Blackworks – Paris, FR)

↘︎ Hard techno, Indus

Depuis ses débuts il y’a deux ans, Vinka Wydro fondatrice et résidente du collectif Résurrection a su développer rapidement son style dark et fracassant sur la scène hard techno.

Surnommée « Black Widow » elle vous piquera en plein cœur et ne vous laissera pas insensible

↘︎ https://youtu.be/Ab6Ax8WwgQE?si=rJjw3OXxBsnShg_6

↘︎ SC : https://on.soundcloud.com/y1PZ9s5KAo4QfHD89

↘︎ FB : https://www.facebook.com/vinka.wydro

↘︎ IG : https://instagram.com/vinka_wydro

► Aorbe (Vibe – Toulon, FR)

↘︎ Hard techno, Rave

Membre fondateur du collectif Vibe, Aorbe se base sur une vision sans compromis et un goût prononcé pour la violence rythmique.

Aussi bien à l’aise derrière les platines que pour la mise en place d’événements, Aorbe est artist care au sein de Resurrection.

↘︎ SC :https://soundcloud.com/aorbe

↘︎ IG : https://www.instagram.com/aorbetechno/

_____________________________________________________________

Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive

→ https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-12-08T23:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-09T05:00:00+01:00

