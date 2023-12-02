TRAUMER, KOLTER, LOLA PALMER | #UV X BERG AUDIO Cabaret Aleatoire Marseille, 2 décembre 2023, Marseille.

TRAUMER, KOLTER, LOLA PALMER | #UV X BERG AUDIO Samedi 2 décembre, 23h00 Cabaret Aleatoire A partir de 12,84€

⚠ PAS DE BILLETTERIE SUR PLACE ⚠

*billets en ligne selon les stocks disponibles.

Le Cabaret Aléatoire reçoit Berg Audio dans le cadre d’une soirée UV Label Night de prestige. Le label convie 3 artistes aux parcours très différents mais qui ont en commun, outre d’être de redoutables DJs et producteurs, un amour de la musique soulful et groovy, qu’elle soit Minimal, House, Techno ou Tech House.

Cette soirée sera portée par TRAUMER qui fait son grand retour à Marseille. Cet artiste aux multiples facettes, reconnu pour sa House Techno Minimal, possède ce sens incroyable du groove qu’il distille grâce à ses mélodies et ses lignes de bass. Un set de Traumer c’est un voyage, une musique en perpétuel mouvement, un univers entraînant et hypnotique qui se construit et se développe morceau après morceau.

Il sera accompagné par Kolter, un DJ / producteur devenu incontournable en House, Tech House, Deep techno qu’il a contribué à régénérer grâce à sa touche à la fois Soul, Groovy mais aussi dynamique et percussive. Il joue aujourd’hui fréquemment aux côtés de Jamie Jones, Chris Stüssy, Hot since 82…

Enfin, Lola Palmer, artiste ukrainienne, DJ et productrice qui excelle dans la House et la Minimal Techno et reconnue pour ses sélections impeccables, dévoilera toute l’étendue de son talent.

LINE-UP

▷ TRAUMER (Gettraum, Berg Audio – Paris, FR)

↘︎ House, Techno Minimal

↘︎ Traumer | Hide&Seek Festival 2022 | PoweredbyREC.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AR7ve_I8Cnw

↘︎ SC : https://soundcloud.com/traumer

↘︎ FB : hhttps://www.facebook.com/gettraumer

↘︎ IG : https://www.instagram.com/traumer_music

▷ KOLTER (KOLTRAX, Berg Audio – Cologne, AL)

↘︎ House, Tech House, Deep House

↘︎ Kolter [DJ SET] – LANXESS arena, Cologne

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kvoMZg3jOQs

↘︎ SC : https://soundcloud.com/koltercologne

↘︎ FB : https://www.facebook.com/koltercologne

↘︎ IG : https://www.instagram.com/koltercologne/

▷ Lola Palmer (Berg Audio – Cologne, AL)

↘︎ Techno Minimal

↘︎ Lola Palmer – Live @ I Land Sound 2023

https://soundcloud.com/…/lola-palmer-live-at-i-land…

↘︎ SC : https://soundcloud.com/lolapalmer

↘︎ FB : https://www.facebook.com/lolapalmerofficial

↘︎ IG : https://www.instagram.com/palmerlola/

_____________________________________________________________

