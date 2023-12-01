LA DARUDE – MARSEILLE: LA BOOM DES 5 ANS Cabaret Aleatoire Marseille, 1 décembre 2023, Marseille.

La Darude est une soirée fun et inclusive qui prône la bonne humeur et le 100% tolérance ! Chacun.e est libre de venir comme il / elle /iel veut et de s’amuser dans le respect d’autrui.

Toute remarque raciste, homophobe et/ou transphobe ne sera pas tolérée.

Il en est également de même pour les questions liées au consentement et les attouchements, mais aussi pour les comportements nocifs non conformes aux valeurs de La Darude.

✦✦✦ LINE UP ✦✦✦

Canelle Doublekick :

Boiler Room :

youtu.be/8lZpxzXt930

Instagram :

https://www.instagram.com/canelledoublekick/

Soundcloud :

https://soundcloud.com/canelledoublekick

Panteros 666

Instagram :

www.instagram.com/panteros666

Soundcloud :

www.soundcloud.com/panteros666

Die Klar :

Boiler Room :

youtu.be/bgVxK9Avj0o

Instagram :

https://www.instagram.com/die.klar/

Soundcloud :

https://soundcloud.com/dieklar

DJ Kwamē :

Boiler Room :

youtu.be/ku9w96T6Lu4

Instagram :

https://www.instagram.com/djkwame_/

Soundcloud :

https://soundcloud.com/kwamebelair

DJ Caline :

Instagram :

https://www.instagram.com/dj.caline/

Soundcloud :

https://soundcloud.com/djcaline

ERROR.tpg :

Instagram :

www.instagram.com/error.tpg

Soundcloud :

www.soundcloud.com/errortpg

_____________________________________________________________

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-12-01T23:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-02T05:00:00+01:00

