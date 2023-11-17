ELECTRIC RESCUE, KOSH [LIVE], A.L.A.E B2B BNJR | CCXPARADOX Cabaret Aleatoire Marseille, 17 novembre 2023, Marseille.

ELECTRIC RESCUE, KOSH [LIVE], A.L.A.E B2B BNJR | CCXPARADOX Vendredi 17 novembre, 23h00 Cabaret Aleatoire De 8,56 à 12,84€ en pré-vente uniquement

⚠ PAS DE BILLETTERIE SUR PLACE ⚠

*billets en ligne selon les stocks disponibles.

Paradox est de retour au temple marseillais des musiques actuelles. Ce 15éme Club Cabaret x Paradox sera dédié aux sinistrés du séisme survenu dans le sud marocain. Les fonds collectés seront reversés aux associations de la région touchée par cette catastrophe naturelle.

Pour ce club, Paradox a prévu un line-up 100% franco-marocain. On accueillera, pour la première fois dans le Sud, un des plus dignes représentants de la scène marocaine actuelle. Auteur de plusieurs sorties féroces, mais classieuses, Kosh est habitué à dompter les Warehouses avec ses LIVES oniriques. Il fait partie de ces artistes de la nouvelle génération qui ont su faire évoluer la musique electronique tout en préservant les racines. On aura le plaisir d’accueillir également le boss du label Skryptom, Electric Rescue. 7 ans après son dernier passage au Cabaret Aléatoire, il est plus déterminé que jamais pour réitérer la prestation, voire mieux pour cet événement caritatif.

Nos résidents A.L.A.E & BNJR représenteront le crew Paradox et diffuseront leur Techno pleine de diversité, et même de marocanité. Ici pas de derbouka mais des rythmes Techno endiablés qui rappellent subtilement la tradition musicale.

LINE-UP

▷ ELECTRIC RESCUE (Skryptöm – Paris, FR)

↘︎ Techno, Rave

Techno Guru

En 2022, c’est trente deux ans d’activisme passionné pour cette musique devenue essentielle. Electric Rescue est un pilier de la techno made in France et un artiste reconnu sur la scène internationale. Ses morceaux sont régulièrement joués par des maîtres Techno comme Laurent Garnier, Len Faki, Ben klock, marcel Dettmann, Sven Väth, Slam ou luke slater.

↘︎ Vidéo YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vHJZcuZOnx8&t=181s

↘︎ SC : https://soundcloud.com/electricrescue

↘︎ FB : https://www.facebook.com/electricrescueofficial

↘︎ IG : https://www.instagram.com/electricrescue/

► KOSH [LIVE] (Convergence – Casablanca, MA)

↘︎ Electro, Techno

Studio Ninja

Qu’il soit en DJ set ou en live, Kosh sait comment jongler entre différents genres, sa versatilité étant même sa marque de fabrique. Sa musique mélange subtilement les lignes de basses acides crasseuses, aux breaks frénétiquement exécutés et les beats electro.

↘︎ Vidéo YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rCmkWyn-CMI&t=2643s

↘︎ SC : https://soundcloud.com/kosh212

↘︎ FB : https://www.facebook.com/kosh212

↘︎ IG : https://www.instagram.com/kosh_212/

► A.L.A.E B2B BNJR (Paradox – Casablanca-Marseille, MA-FR)

↘︎ Techno

La fafa

A.L.A.E & BNJR relèvent le défi pour ouvrir le bal de cet événement caritatif.

↘︎ SC : https://soundcloud.com/bendj-3

↘︎ FB : https://www.facebook.com/N.BNJR

↘︎ IG : https://www.instagram.com/nabil.bendjeriou/

↘︎ SC : https://soundcloud.com/alaeparadox

↘︎ FB : https://www.facebook.com/paradoxtechno

↘︎ IG : https://www.instagram.com/paradox.techno/

_____________________________________________________________

Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive

→ https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

Cabaret Aleatoire 41 rue jobin, 13003 Marseille Marseille 13003 Marseille 3e Arrondissement Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://shotgun.live/fr/events/electric-rescue-kosh-live-a-l-a-e-b-2-b-bnjr-c-cx-paradox »}] [{« data »: {« author »: « MIA MAO live », « cache_age »: 86400, « type »: « video », « title »: « Electric Rescue – MIA MAO live – 06.05.23 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/vHJZcuZOnx8/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vHJZcuZOnx8 », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnavMFVPSPxqsSKAKwp9NtQ », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « 181 »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vHJZcuZOnx8&t=181s »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Electric Rescue », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « – bookings + Mgmt : vincent@astropolis.org, gildas@astropolis.org – Asia : sevenrecordsmgmt@gmail.com – promo sendings, remix or music enquiries : electricrescue@gmail.com », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Electric Rescue », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-000692276549-tjtbsn-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/electricrescue », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/electricrescue », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/electricrescue »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/electricrescueofficial »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@electricrescue) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/39103470_386818631850151_5162341907136774144_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=108&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=VwiWMKn0wa4AX9-4678&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfDtKjj7ozFWQhX9Ir54952QSQklGRkeadJO6UkGIWYe3w&oe=6555952E », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/electricrescue/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/electricrescue/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Hu00d6R BERLIN », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Discover Track IDs, enter the live chat and find out more about your favourite artists by visiting our website: https://hoer.live/nnKeep the comment section respectful. Any form of hate speech is not welcome. If you do not comply with our policy, your comment will be deleted and you will be removed from the channel. », « type »: « video », « title »: « The Crave Festival – Kosh (LIVE) | Hu00d6R – Jun 3 / 2023 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/rCmkWyn-CMI/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rCmkWyn-CMI », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmfF7JZv26UUKyRedViGIlw », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « 2643 »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rCmkWyn-CMI&t=2643s »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Kosh », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « @convergencerec », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Kosh », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-EfPXBkVMHhcZIRYm-k3QE8A-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/kosh212 », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/kosh212 », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/kosh212 »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/kosh212 »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@kosh_212) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/131457890_487645882314440_2637646738482776815_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=102&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=5ObSKa4op_wAX86MTnB&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfC0CBdNsfD7bsISFDLO1mqd09RrOptBd27ng8QHUqLFhQ&oe=6554D413 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/kosh_212/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/kosh_212/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « BNJR », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Promoter at Culturalis and Artist of the French techno scene. In 2014 his association Culturalis which will quickly become one of the pillars of the techno scene in the south of France, thanks to the », « type »: « rich », « title »: « BNJR », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-000331220636-ixhsac-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/bendj-3 », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/bendj-3 », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/bendj-3 »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/N.BNJR »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@nabil.bendjeriou) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/219758840_3076435405973152_5601397626638511238_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=110&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=GgoK3GN-8_EAX-MX9BG&_nc_oc=AQldTY6zZllgkjfkv6k_hHMuh1Q2_CHjOeXj_INpbWPVvA7T45zLaSPg6R9VHIeeK8w&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfDF1uB8P3Om0x7WFV1SbxtgRfJLiWRBxmSWvPduya49Cw&oe=6556827C », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/nabil.bendjeriou/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/nabil.bendjeriou/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « ALAE », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « A . L . A . E (PARADOX) Co-fondateur du webzine et collectif Paradox, Alae conu00e7oit la techno dans toutes ses variantes, avec un penchant assumu00e9 pour le sombre et le percutant. Dans le cadre des soiru00e9 », « type »: « rich », « title »: « ALAE », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-000247646313-5kljcu-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/alaeparadox », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/alaeparadox », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/alaeparadox »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/paradoxtechno »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@paradox.techno) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/171678474_251350053359660_4965605336267999340_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=102&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=3IK1b2RtZfkAX8bobYG&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfD2rp0RndxJ90QMM2TL5pDdGwkz8Pcngx8aSVOiv1otQQ&oe=655607AA », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/paradox.techno/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/paradox.techno/ »}, {« link »: « https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/ »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-17T23:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-18T06:00:00+01:00

2023-11-17T23:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-18T06:00:00+01:00