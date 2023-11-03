ECZODIA, NURE, A. CAPALDI & BLASTY B2B EVÄNDER | CC X OMERTA Cabaret Aleatoire Marseille, 3 novembre 2023, Marseille.

ECZODIA, NURE, A. CAPALDI & BLASTY B2B EVÄNDER | CC X OMERTA Vendredi 3 novembre, 23h00 Cabaret Aleatoire De 8,56 à 12,84€ uniquement en pré-vente

⚠ PAS DE BILLETTERIE SUR PLACE ⚠

*billets en ligne selon les stocks disponibles.

✦✦✦ Club Cabaret x Omerta Collectif ✦✦✦

Préparez-vous à une nuit exceptionnelle où la Techno mélodique, la puissance de la hard techno et l’essence de la rave se mêlent. Nos têtes d’affiche, Eczodia & Nure, sont prêtes à vous transporter dans leurs univers musicaux distincts.

ECZODIA – Une fusion UK-Néerlandaise venant directement de Bordeaux. Il a commencé sa carrière dans la Hardmusic avant d’être captivé par la Techno, mélangeant astucieusement les influences britanniques et néerlandaises.

NURE – Originaire de Paris, elle vous emmène dans un voyage influencé par la culture asiatique, mariant mystère et mélodie. Avec le lancement de son label « INTENTION » en 2019, elle a introduit un concept énigmatique : « Pour être efficace, il faut cacher ses intentions ».

Et pour ajouter une touche spéciale à cette soirée, nous présenterons un artiste prometteur sélectionné lors d’un tremplin, prêt à partager sa passion et son talent.

Entre le spectacle de lumières – mapping vidéo, lasers, stroboscopes – et les installations artistiques époustouflantes, cette nuit promet d’être inoubliable.

✦✦✦ LINE-UP ✦✦✦

► ECZODIA (Bordeaux,Fr)

Rave | HardTechno | Hardmusic

Fusion UK-Néerlandaise.

DJ/producer talentueux qui a d’abord évolué dans le monde de la Hardmusic avant de se tourner vers la Techno. Sa vision pluri-stylistique du genre est influencée par la culture musicale britannique et néerlandaise, offrant une fusion unique et entraînante de sonorités.

ECZODIA I down. – June 14/23

↘︎ https://youtu.be/vf10SM_wskw?si=ih9bMIq0OkBhJBve

↘︎ SC : https://soundcloud.com/eczodia

↘︎ IG : [https://www.instagram.com/eczodia](https://www.instagram.com/eczodia)_

► Nure (INTENTION – Paris, Fr)

Puisant son inspiration de la culture asiatique, Nure nous emmène dans un univers techno mystérieux, mélodieux et sombre. C’est en 2019 qu’elle a décidé de créer son propre label « INTENTION ». Sous-tendant sa musique se trouve le concept : « Pour être efficace, il faut cacher ses intentions », une maxime qui capture parfaitement l’énigme de son univers musical.

Nure au Sentier des Ocres (Roussillon – Luberon France)

↘︎ https://youtu.be/FqU1PDwo7i4?si=X94n9eCl8pJL2chN

↘︎ SC : https://soundcloud.com/nure-music

↘︎ FB : https://www.facebook.com/nureartist

↘︎ IG : https://www.instagram.com/nuremusic/

ANTHONY CAPALDI

↘︎ Techno | Melodic Techno

Dans la peau.

Il grandit et baigne dans le milieu de la musique depuis son plus jeune âge.

Autodidacte et passionné grâce à une famille de musiciens, il finit par trouver ce qui le fait vibrer et qui lui correspond le plus, la Techno progressive et mélodique.

Aujourd’hui à la production et derrière les platines, il évolue au sein du collectif Omerta dont il est l’un des cofondateur.

↘︎ SC : https://soundcloud.com/anthony-capaldi-133479243

↘︎ IG : https://www.instagram.com/anthony_capaldi/

▷ BLASTY (OMERTA – Marseille, FR)

↘︎ Hard Techno | Dark Techno | Newtrance

Clean Sheet.

Cofondateur et DJ d’Omerta Collectif, il navigue entre les festivals, les free-party, les salles de concert et clubs marseillais pour y distiller une Techno à la fois forte et mélodieuse.

Toujours d’une propreté hors pair dans son set, Il laisse toujours un souvenir fort de ses passages sur les scènes, pendant les événements du collectif et plus récemment à Utopia Festival.

Il fidélise très vite une foule de night-clubbers avant de se lancer dans l’univers de la production.

↘︎ IG : https://www.instagram.com/blasty.ofc/

↘︎ SC : https://on.soundcloud.com/Yovmq

▷ EVÄNDER (OMERTA – Marseille, FR)

↘︎ Hard Techno | Rave

Polaire & hellénique.

Le Co-Fondateur d’Omerta, il délivre une sélection de tracks aux basses tranchantes, fusionnant la noirceur et la brutalité moderne.

Son univers est guidé par une mécanique rigoureuse, conçue pour et par la Rave. La force de cet autodidacte, aujourd’hui installé à Marseille, réside dans la puissance émotionnelle d’une musique hybride naviguant entre une froideur industrielle et une techno mystique.

↘︎ IG : https://www.instagram.com/evander_music/

↘︎ SC : https://soundcloud.com/evandermsc

_____________________________________________________________

