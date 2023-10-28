CRUSH / AMOUR À GRANDE VITESSE… Cabaret Aleatoire Marseille, 28 octobre 2023, Marseille.

CRUSH / AMOUR À GRANDE VITESSE… Samedi 28 octobre, 23h00 Cabaret Aleatoire De 10 à 15€ uniquement en pré-vente

PAS DE BILLETTERIE SUR PLACE

Billetterie : https://shorturl.at/tCJSV

——————

Voici venue l’heure d’un nouveau rendez-vous CRUSH pour les enragé.e.s de l’amour et de la techno qui fait frissonner. Du twerk à 150bpm, du kick pour les gens qui aiment les gens. CRUSH c’est un ovni sorti des caissons pour faire vibrer tous les corps, prêt à enflammer chaque fibre de ton cœur…

Le 28 octobre on se retrouve en mode full rave, full love.

——————

——————

Big Love diffusion

Big gaming

Big mots d’amour

Big Tattoos by Os.dur

❤️ Big love

——————

——————

JIOULY

Techno / trance / hard trance / rave

Sc : https://soundcloud.com/julie-dupuy-165807769

YENKOV

Rave / Trance

Sc : https://soundcloud.com/yenkov

PAWLOWSKI

Hard trance / Early rave

Sc : https://soundcloud.com/pawlowski

SOUMSOUM

Footwork / Speed Dembow

Ig : https://www.instagram.com/foutou_banane/

——————

——————

▌BRIGADE DE L’AMOUR sur place

> Lutte contre les violences sexistes, sexuelles, et tout type de discrimination

> Disponible à n’importe quel moment dans l’espace gaming

> Maraudes toute la soirée NON STOP

> Distribution de bouchons d’oreilles, préservatifs, produits hygiéniques, roule ta paille, etc…

_____________________________________________________________

