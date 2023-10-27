CLUB CABARET & PH4 Cabaret Aleatoire Marseille, 27 octobre 2023, Marseille.

CLUB CABARET & PH4 Vendredi 27 octobre, 23h00 Cabaret Aleatoire A partir de 8,56€ en pré-vente / PAS DE BILLETTERIE SUR PLACE

Hard Techno, Indus, Deep Techno, Techno

Early – 8 € / Regular – 10 € / Last Call – 12 € (+frais de loc.)

Billetterie : https://shotgun.live/events/27-10-club-cabaret-ph-4

⚠ PAS DE BILLETTERIE SUR PLACE ⚠

*billets en ligne selon les stocks disponibles.

Ph4 records démarre sa nouvelle saison dans la salle mythique du Cabaret Aléatoire.

Forts de leur engagement à vous offrir les meilleurs sons Techno et une expérience de club inoubliable toujours dans une atmosphère safe.

Ils sont impatients de vous retrouver et vous présenter leur première résidence au Cabaret Aléatoire le vendredi 27 octobre, avec un line up sélectionné avec amour et passion qui vous sera bientôt dévoilé.

Indice : Madrid – Lyon – Marseille

Prochaines dates :

Vendredi 27 octobre au CABARET ALÉATOIRE

Samedi 11 novembre au CABARET ALÉATOIRE

Samedi 9 décembre au DOCK DES SUDS

Infos & tickets : https://linktr.ee/ph4.records

Ph4 records kicks off its new season at the legendary Cabaret Aléatoire.

We’re committed to bringing you the best techno sounds and an unforgettable club experience in a safe atmosphere.

They can’t wait to welcome you back and present their first residency at Cabaret Aléatoire on Friday 27 October, with a line-up selected with love and passion that will be revealed soon.

Hints : Madrid – Lyon – Marseille

Next dates :

Friday 27 October at CABARET ALÉATOIRE

Saturday 11 November at CABARET ALÉATOIRE

Saturday 9 December at DOCK DES SUDS

Info & tickets: https://linktr.ee/ph4.records

✦✦✦ LINE-UP ✦✦✦

▷ SKRYPTION (BLACKWORKS LABEL – Madrid, ES)

↘︎ Hard techno

Matias Casal, né en Argentine et mieux connu sous le nom de SKRYPTION, a décidé il y a 4 ans de s’installer en Europe et de faire de Madrid son siège social.

Il est artiste résident au Blackworks, actuellement l’une des soirées Hard Techno les plus importantes au monde.

Il n’a cessé de travailler, sortant des morceaux sur des labels tels que Etruria Beat de Luca Agnelli, ainsi que Reckless, Blackworks, Gomboc et Falsive Records.

En tant qu’artiste et producteur, il a été soutenu ces derniers mois par des artistes comme Amelie lens, Kobosil, Dax J, 999999999, Shlomo, Paula Temple, SNTS.

Matias Casal, born in Argentina and better known under the name of SKRYPTION, decided there 4 years ago to install in Europe and make de Madrid its head office.

He is a resident artist at Blackworks, currently one of the world’s biggest hard techno nights.

He has ceased to work, outgoing pieces on labels such as Etruria Beat de Luca Agnelli, as well as Reckless, Blackworks, Gomboc and Falsive Records.

As an artist and producer, he has been supported in recent months by the likes of Amelie lens, Kobosil, Dax J, 999999999, Shlomo, Paula Temple and SNTS.

↘︎ Vidéo YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGODegVPK_1vX_woOxMoA-g

↘︎ SC : https://soundcloud.com/skryption

↘︎ IG : https://www.instagram.com/skryption.music/

► BOTL (NINETIMESNINE LABEL – Lyon, FR)

↘︎ Industrial Techno, Hard Techno

BOTL est un pur produit de la techno lyonnaise qui évolue sur la scène avec des sets percussifs, rapides et mélodiques, en instituant une atmosphère sombre et envoutante lors de ses

passages.

Influencé largement par des artistes comme Kobosil, Alignment, Basswell ou encore Manni Dee, il a séduit l’Allemagne avec des passages remarqués à Cologne et Berlin.

Il a eu l’occasion de se produire aux côtés notamment de Parfait, 999999999, Charlie Sparks, Airod ou encore Afem Syko.

Côté production, après la réalisation de son deuxième EP “Encrypted” remarqué début 2023, il signe deux musiques sur le label de 999999999, dont la sortie est prévue fin septembre.

Son style musical et sa qualité de production font de BOTL un nouvel artiste novateur et talentueux, à suivre de près.

BOTL is a pure product of Lyon’s techno scene, playing fast, percussive, melodic sets and creating a dark, bewitching atmosphere throughout his set.

atmosphere.

Influenced by the likes of Kobosil, Alignment, Basswell and Manni Dee, he has won over Germany with high-profile appearances in Cologne and Berlin.

He has performed alongside the likes of Parfait, 999999999, Charlie Sparks, Airod and Afem Syko.

On the production front, following the release of his second EP ‘Encrypted’ in early 2023, he has signed two tracks to the 999999999 label, due for release at the end of September.

BOTL’s musical style and production quality make him an innovative and talented new artist to keep an eye on.

↘︎ Vidéo YouTube

↘︎ SC : https://soundcloud.com/botlofwhat

↘︎ FB : https://www.facebook.com/botlof.what

↘︎ IG : https://www.instagram.com/botl_of.what/

► BENZO (ITEM Artists, PH4 RECORDS – Marseille, FR)

↘︎ Hard Techno, Industrial Techno

BenzO rassemble son public autour de son univers énergique et sombre, empruntant à la Hard Techno, la Dark Techno, et la Rave old school.

Co-Fondateur du collectif PH4 et résident du Cabaret Aléatoire, BenzO importe son idéal et sa passion du monde de la rave underground dans la région Sud-Est, en organisant des événements underground dans des lieux atypiques qui ont su séduire les technophiles.

Après son closing du Delta festival, de la No Gender au Cabaret Aléatoire, ou encore ses passages à La Java à Paris, au Petit Salon à Lyon ou au Re:mise à Berlin, il rassemble son public autour de son univers énergique et sombre, empruntant à la hard techno, la dark techno, et la rave old school.

BenzO’s energetic, dark sound draws on the influences of hard techno, dark techno and old-school rave.

Co-founder of the PH4 collective and resident of Cabaret Aléatoire, BenzO brings his ideals and passion for the underground rave scene to the south-east of France, organising underground events in atypical venues that have won over technophiles.

After closing the Delta festival, No Gender at Cabaret Aléatoire, and appearances at La Java in Paris, Petit Salon in Lyon and Re:mise in Berlin, BenzO has been gathering audiences around his energetic, dark universe, borrowing from hard techno, dark techno and old-school rave.

↘︎ Vidéo YouTube

↘︎ SC : https://soundcloud.com/ph4records

↘︎ FB : https://www.facebook.com/benzOph4/

↘︎ IG : https://www.instagram.com/benzo_ph4/?hl=fr

► WOLK (ITEM Artists, PH4 RECORDS – Marseille, FR)

↘︎ Techno, Deep Techno

L’étoile montante de la Techno.

Wolk est une figure incontournable de la scène Techno marseillaise, libre et décomplexée.

Co-fondateur des collectifs PH4 et Explor ainsi que résident du Cabaret Aléatoire, Wolk joue une musique groovy et planante entre la deep et la melodic techno, de la froideur berlinoise aux mélopées envoûtantes de la progressive italienne.

S’étant produit sur plus de 20 dates dans le Sud-Est cette année au Cabaret Aléatoire, aux Docks des Suds avec No Gender, au Dieze à Montpellier ou encore aux festivals Utopia, Delta et Nhow, Wolk est une figure incontournable de la scène techno marseillaise, libre et décomplexée.

Techno’s rising star.

Wolk is a key figure on Marseille’s free-spirited Techno scene.

Co-founder of the PH4 and Explor collectives, and resident at Cabaret Aléatoire, Wolk plays groovy, soaring music somewhere between deep and melodic techno, from the coldness of Berlin to the haunting melodies of Italian progressive.

Having played over 20 dates in the south-east this year at Cabaret Aléatoire, Docks des Suds with No Gender, Dieze in Montpellier and the Utopia, Delta and Nhow festivals, Wolk is a key figure on Marseille’s free-spirited techno scene.

↘︎ Vidéo YouTube

↘︎ SC : https://soundcloud.com/wolk-fr

↘︎ FB : https://www.facebook.com/DJ.Wolke

↘︎ IG : https://www.instagram.com/wolk.ph4/

✦✦✦ INFOS EVENT ✦✦✦

STAND DE PRÉVENTION

➟PLUS BELLE LA NUIT

IG https://www.instagram.com/plusbellelanuit/

Brigade de l’Amour avec nos équipes PH4 LOVE

Vestiaire sur place

Parking non surveillé

_____________________________________________________________

Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive

→ https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-10-27T23:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-28T05:00:00+02:00

2023-10-27T23:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-28T05:00:00+02:00