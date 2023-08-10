Journée Cabanes Ouvertes – Cabane d’Arlas Cabane d’Arlas Arette
Arette,Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Le temps d’une journée, vivez au rythme du berger et partagez avec lui son métier : participation à la traite et à la fabrication du fromage d’estive, découverte du parcours avec le troupeau, visite du saloir…
A partir de 9h :
-Participation à la traite et à la fabrication du fromage d’estive AOP
-Découverte du parcours avec le troupeau
-Dégustation et vente de fromage et produits fermiers (greuil, conserves, charcuterie)
Le midi : repas du berger – produits de la ferme.
Renseignements et réservation par SMS auprès du berger..
Cabane d’Arlas
Arette 64570 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine
For one day, live at the rhythm of the shepherd and share his job with him: participation in milking and making cheese in the summer, discovery of the route with the herd, visit of the salt cellar…
From 9 am :
-Participation in the milking and the making of the PDO summer cheese
-Discovery of the course with the herd
-Tasting and sale of cheese and farm products (greuil, preserves, cold cuts)
Lunch: shepherd’s meal – farm products.
Information and reservation by SMS with the shepherd.
Por un día, viva al ritmo del pastor y comparta con él su oficio: participe en el ordeño y la fabricación de queso en verano, descubra la ruta con el rebaño, visite la salina…
A partir de las 9 h :
-Participación en el ordeño y la fabricación de queso de verano DOP
-Descubrimiento de los pastos con el rebaño
-Degustación y venta de queso y productos de la granja (greuil, conservas, charcutería)
Almuerzo: comida de pastor – productos de la granja.
Información y reserva por SMS con el pastor.
Leben Sie einen Tag lang im Rhythmus des Schäfers und teilen Sie mit ihm seinen Beruf: Nehmen Sie am Melken und an der Herstellung des Sommerkäses teil, entdecken Sie den Weg mit der Herde, besuchen Sie das Salzfass…
Ab 9 Uhr:
-Teilnahme am Melken und an der Herstellung von Sommerkäse mit geschützter Ursprungsbezeichnung
-Entdeckung des Parcours mit der Herde
-Verkostung und Verkauf von Käse und bäuerlichen Produkten (Greuil, Konserven, Wurstwaren)
Mittags: Mahlzeit des Schäfers – Produkte vom Bauernhof.
Informationen und Reservierung per SMS beim Schäfer.
