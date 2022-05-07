Ça Tourne à La Haye – Atelier effets spéciaux La Haye La Haye
Ça Tourne à La Haye – Atelier effets spéciaux La Haye, 7 mai 2022, La Haye.
Ça Tourne à La Haye – Atelier effets spéciaux La Haye
2022-05-07 14:00:00 – 2022-05-07 17:00:00
La Haye Manche
10h – 13h : Initiation au stop motion
14h – 17h : Atelier incrustation
20h45 : Diffusion au Rialto des films réalisés suivie de “Soyez Sympas, Rembobinez” de Michel Gondry
La Haye
