Le nez par terre, les yeux en l’air ! CA Lisieux Normandie COURTONNE-LES-DEUX-EGLISES
Le nez par terre, les yeux en l’air ! CA Lisieux Normandie, 10 août 2023, COURTONNE-LES-DEUX-EGLISES.
Le nez par terre, les yeux en l’air ! Jeudi 10 août, 16h30 CA Lisieux Normandie Tarif enfant 3,00 – 12 ans 4 Gratuit -4 ans 4
CA Lisieux Normandie COURTONNE-LES-DEUX-EGLISES COURTONNE-LES-DEUX-EGLISES 02 31 48 18 10
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-08-10T16:30:00+02:00 – 2023-08-10T18:30:00+02:00
2023-08-10T16:30:00+02:00 – 2023-08-10T18:30:00+02:00
Sanctuaire sainte thérèse