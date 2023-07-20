Concert au Buron du Nomad Bar avec les DWWF Buron de la Montagne de Pleau, 20 juillet 2023, Brommat.

Soirée concert avec DWWF « Naughty R’n R from a lost country … and more Addictive songs by addicted guys for horny people as ».

2023-07-20 à ; fin : 2023-07-20 . EUR.

Buron de la Montagne de Pleau

Brommat 12600 Aveyron Occitanie



Concert evening with DWWF « Naughty R’n R from a lost country … and more Addictive songs by addicted guys for horny people as »

Noche de concierto con DWWF « Naughty R’n R de un país perdido … y más canciones adictivas por tíos adictos para gente cachonda como »

Konzertabend mit DWWF « Naughty R’n R from a lost country … and more Addictive songs by addicted guys for horny people as »

Mise à jour le 2023-03-29 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DU CANTON DE MUR DE BARREZ