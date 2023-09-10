La chorale en concert Burnhaupt-le-Haut, 10 septembre 2023, Burnhaupt-le-Haut.

Burnhaupt-le-Haut,Haut-Rhin

Accompagné par la chorale St Arbogast de Strasbourg avec des œuvres de Mozart, Brahms, Bach, Arbeau, Marzi, Brel, Schubert, . . ..

2023-09-10 fin : 2023-09-10 . EUR.

Burnhaupt-le-Haut 68520 Haut-Rhin Grand Est



Accompanied by the St Arbogast choir from Strasbourg with works by Mozart, Brahms, Bach, Arbeau, Marzi, Brel, Schubert, …

Acompañado por el coro St Arbogast de Estrasburgo con obras de Mozart, Brahms, Bach, Arbeau, Marzi, Brel, Schubert, …

Begleitet vom Chor St Arbogast aus Straßburg mit Werken von Mozart, Brahms, Bach, Arbeau, Marzi, Brel, Schubert, … .

Mise à jour le 2023-08-19 par Office de tourisme de Masevaux