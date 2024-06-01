Tour à vélo, « Sur les traces des Français du Commando Kieffer » Bureau d’informations Touristiques Ouistreham, 1 juin 2024, Ouistreham.

Ouistreham,Calvados

Vous êtes passionné par l’histoire du Débarquement ? On vous propose un bol d’air !

Une conférence à vélo sur l’histoire des commandos franco- britanniques débarqués le 6 juin 1944 sur la plage de Sword Beach. Au départ de Ouistreham en passant par Colleville-Montgomery, Saint-Aubin-d’Arquenay, Bénouville et commenté par l’historien Stéphane Simonnet, nous ferons le parcours des commandos afin de retracer leur histoire..

2024-06-01 14:00:00 fin : 2024-06-01 17:00:00. .

Bureau d’informations Touristiques Esplanade Lofi

Ouistreham 14150 Calvados Normandie



Are you passionate about the history of D-Day? We’ve got something for you!

A cycling lecture on the history of the Franco-British commandos who landed on Sword Beach on June 6, 1944. Departing from Ouistreham, passing through Colleville-Montgomery, Saint-Aubin-d?Arquenay and Bénouville, and with commentary by historian Stéphane Simonnet, we’ll follow the route of the commandos to retrace their history.

¿Le apasiona la historia del Día D? ¡Tenemos algo para usted!

Una conferencia en bicicleta sobre la historia de los comandos franco-británicos que desembarcaron en Sword Beach el 6 de junio de 1944. Partiendo de Ouistreham, pasando por Colleville-Montgomery, Saint-Aubin-d’Arquenay y Bénouville, y con los comentarios del historiador Stéphane Simonnet, seguiremos la ruta de los comandos para recorrer su historia.

Sind Sie von der Geschichte der Landung der Alliierten begeistert? Dann haben wir etwas für Sie!

Ein Vortrag auf dem Fahrrad über die Geschichte der britisch-französischen Kommandos, die am 6. Juni 1944 am Sword Beach gelandet sind. Von Ouistreham über Colleville-Montgomery, Saint-Aubin-d’Arquenay, Bénouville und unter der Leitung des Historikers Stéphane Simonnet werden wir die Route der Kommandos abfahren, um ihre Geschichte nachzuvollziehen.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-17 par Calvados Attractivité