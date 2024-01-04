Atelier pour enfant : aquarelle et techniques mixtes sur le thème de l’hiver Bureau d’information touristique Ouistreham, 4 janvier 2024 15:00, Ouistreham.

Ouistreham,Calvados

Véronique Foucher, artiste plasticienne-graveur propose un atelier d’aquarelle et techniques mixtes (superposition : pastel gras, aquarelle et encre sur papier) sur le thème de l’hiver, pour les enfants à partir de 5ans, au bureau d’information touristique de Ouistreham Riva-Bella.

Les jeunes artistes pourront créer des aquarelles sur de petits formats pour offrir à leurs proches..

2024-01-04 15:00:00 fin : 2024-01-04 17:00:00. .

Bureau d’information touristique Esplanade Lofi

Ouistreham 14150 Calvados Normandie



Véronique Foucher, artist-engraver, offers a watercolor and mixed media workshop (superposition: oil pastel, watercolor and ink on paper) on the theme of winter, for children from 5 years, at the tourist information office of Ouistreham Riva-Bella.

The young artists will be able to create watercolors on small formats to offer to their relatives.

Véronique Foucher, artista grabadora, ofrece un taller de acuarela y técnicas mixtas (superposición: pastel al óleo, acuarela y tinta sobre papel) sobre el tema del invierno, para niños a partir de 5 años, en la oficina de turismo de Ouistreham Riva-Bella.

Los jóvenes artistas podrán crear acuarelas en pequeños formatos para ofrecerlas a sus seres queridos.

Véronique Foucher, bildende Künstlerin und Grafikerin, bietet einen Aquarell- und Mischtechnik-Workshop (Überlagerung von Ölpastell, Aquarell und Tinte auf Papier) zum Thema Winter für Kinder ab 5 Jahren im Touristeninformationsbüro von Ouistreham Riva-Bella an.

Die jungen Künstler können Aquarelle auf kleinen Formaten herstellen, um sie ihren Lieben zu schenken.

