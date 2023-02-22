BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE ROCKHAL, 22 février 2023, ESCH SUR ALZETTE.

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE ROCKHAL. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-02-22 à 19:00 (2023-02-22 au ). Tarif : 46.5 à 46.5 euros.

Le concert de BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE prévu le 9 février 2022 à la Rockhal doit être reporté à une date ultérieure. L'équipe de la Rockhal et le management de l'artiste travaillent actuellement à la reprogrammation du concert dans les meilleurs délais. Tous les billets achetés pour ce spectacle restent valables. Plus d'informations à suivre.Metal veterans Bullet For My Valentine have announced their self-titled, seventh album, Bullet For My Valentine. The album, which will be released on 22 October 2021, via Spinefarm Records, sees the band open a bold new chapter and is easily their heaviest, fiercest album so far. Since Bullet For My Valentine formed in 1998, the Welsh metallers have become one of the biggest bands in metal, selling over 3 million albums worldwide and scoring three gold albums, as well as defining British metalcore with their now classic debut, The Poison. Bullet For My Valentine follows the success of their last album, 2018's Gravity, which saw the metal juggernauts play their biggest shows to date, including a UK arena tour and a massive show at London's Alexandra Palace. But this time around, the band have taken things back to basics. Bullet For My Valentine is stacked with squealing solos and monstrous riffs that will delight fans both new and old.CHILDREN AND YOUNG PEOPLE UNDER THE AGE OF 16 MAY ONLY ENTER THE ARENA IF ACCOMPANIED BY A PARENT OR AN ADULT WITH PARENTAL POWER

ROCKHAL ESCH SUR ALZETTE 5, AVENUE DU ROCK’N’ROLL / BELVAL 4361

Metal veterans Bullet For My Valentine have announced their self-titled, seventh album, Bullet For My Valentine. The album, which will be released on 22 October 2021, via Spinefarm Records, sees the band open a bold new chapter and is easily their heaviest, fiercest album so far.

Since Bullet For My Valentine formed in 1998, the Welsh metallers have become one of the biggest bands in metal, selling over 3 million albums worldwide and scoring three gold albums, as well as defining British metalcore with their now classic debut, The Poison.

Bullet For My Valentine follows the success of their last album, 2018’s Gravity, which saw the metal juggernauts play their biggest shows to date, including a UK arena tour and a massive show at London’s Alexandra Palace. But this time around, the band have taken things back to basics. Bullet For My Valentine is stacked with squealing solos and monstrous riffs that will delight fans both new and old.

CHILDREN AND YOUNG PEOPLE UNDER THE AGE OF 16 MAY ONLY ENTER THE ARENA IF ACCOMPANIED BY A PARENT OR AN ADULT WITH PARENTAL POWER.

