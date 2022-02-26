BULLES EN VAL Espace Pierre Lanson, 26 février 2022, Morancez.

du samedi 26 février au dimanche 27 février à Espace Pierre Lanson

**Auteurs attendus** : ABDEL DE BRUXELLES, Stéphane AGOSTO, AMANDINE, Fabrice ANGLERAUD, ANLOR, Will ARGUNAS, Jean-Michel ARROYO, Bruno BESSADI, Olivier BOCQUET, Patrick BRESSOT, Julien CAMP, Bernard CAPO, Véro CAZOT, Loïc CHEVALLIER, Michel CHEVEREAU, Christophe COINTAULT, CRIP, DAV, Elvire DE COCK, Bernadette DESPRES, DRAC, Thomas DU CAJU, Aurélien DUCOUDRAY, Matthieu DURAND, Marie DUVOISIN, Sylvain GACHE, Philippe GARAND, GEG, Sandrine GOALEC, GOTHO, Richard GUERINEAU, Sylvain GUINEBAUD, Gilles LAPLAGNE, Philippe LARBIER, Eric LE BERRE, Li AN, MAELA, Fabrice MEDDOUR, Gilles MEZZOMO, Guy MICHEL, Thierry NOUVEAU, Laurence PEGUY, François PLISSON, Arnaud POITEVIN, RELIO, Lionel RICHERAND, Mickaël ROUX, Laurent SIEURAC, VOMORIN, WALLACE, Etienne WILLEM, le Fanzine Orléanais Le CACOGRAPH avec Frédéric Degranges, Joël Tessier et Olivier Chanteloup. **SUR LE SALON :** – Exposition ANLOR – Espace lecture, dessin, coloriage à disposition des enfants. – Atelier maquillage gratuit pour les enfants samedi 14h à 18h et dimanche10h-12h et 14h-18h – Ateliers d’initiation au dessin avec Gotho et Pépé – Caricature avec VOMORIN – BD à gagner avec le Crédit Agricole – Des cadeaux avec LEGEND BD – Démo Manga stand Bozarts **SPECTACLES GRATUITS à 16h** – samedi : « Le Dernier Mammouth » de la Cie Céphise (40mn) – dimanche : « Chut » par la Cie Il Etait une Fois (35mn) **EXPOSANTS :** Legend BD, Ah la Folie, La Bouquinerie, Mondes Imaginaires, Univers BD 89, Lou BéDéou, HMP, Bozarts, La Ribambulle, 100 Bulles, Editions de la Fibule, Les Dessins de la Compote, Guymic, Grrr…Art Editions, Gotho, Laurence Péguy, Poulailler Production, Will Argunas Shop, Le Cacograph, Crédit Agricole

adultes 3€, 5€ les 2 jours, gratuit -18ans

Espace Pierre Lanson rue de Bourgneuf, 45560 Saint Denis en Val Morancez Eure-et-Loir



