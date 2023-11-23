DENIS AGENET & NOLAPSTERS BUCK MULLIGAN’S Nantes, 23 novembre 2023, Nantes.

DENIS AGENET & NOLAPSTERS Jeudi 23 novembre, 21h00 BUCK MULLIGAN’S

Quartet/quintet de rock ‘n’ roll / swing, sauce New Orleans !!

BUCK MULLIGAN’S 12 rue du Château, 44000 Nantes Nantes 44000 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire [{« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/nolapsters »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Denis Agenet », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « DENIS AGENET & NOLAPSTERS / « Earthbound »n(Denis Agenet / 2023)nFrom the album PEACE OF LAND out on March 31st nROCK’N’HALL distribution / Artists services by DIXIEFROGnnAlbum out on digital plateforms March 31st 2023nnMarine Deleuze / backing vocalsnIgor Pichon / upright bass & guitarnFranu00e7ois Nicolleau / guitarnBen Bridgen / fender rhodes & organnDenis Agenet / Lead vocal, drums & guitarnnhttps://www.denisagenet.com/nnhttps://www.instagram.com/denis.agenet nhttps://www.facebook.com/nolapsters/ nbooking @ denisagenet@gmail.com nnVideo by @STUDPROD / Production Julien Dubois – Studprod », « type »: « video », « title »: « DENIS AGENET & NOLAPSTERS – Earthbound – Official Video », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/TcjorQN4ZFE/hqdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TcjorQN4ZFE », « thumbnail_height »: 360, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZS5KivtpRYgVuFC6MNh93A », « thumbnail_width »: 480, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/TcjorQN4ZFE?si=ODcuWhLP9OHnkU71 »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-23T21:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-23T23:00:00+01:00

Blues Rhythm’n’blues