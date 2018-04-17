Olivier Mellano – Festival Mythos Le Grand Logis Bruz
Olivier Mellano – Festival Mythos Le Grand Logis, 17 avril 2018 20:30, Bruz.
Mardi 17 avril 2018, 20h30 Sur place Sur réservation, de 4 à 18€ accueil.grandlogis@ville-bruz.fr, 0299053062
La Superfolia Armaada
La Superfolia Armaada est un improbable téléscopage de différents univers. Sur la même scène, une ribambelle d’artistes invités par Olivier Mellano partagent leurs répertoires comme dans un grand festin.
Le Grand Logis 10 avenue du général de gaulle, 35170 Bruz 35170 Bruz Ille-et-Vilaine
0299053062 https://legrandlogis-bruz.fr/
mardi 17 avril 2018 – 20h30 à 22h30