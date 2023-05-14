FOIRE COMMERCIALE DE PRINTEMPS rue du Cameroun, 14 mai 2023, Bruyères.

68ème Foire de Printemps.

De nombreux exposants, un salon de l’automobile, brocante et de nombreuses animations…

Restauration sur place. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-05-14 à 09:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-14 19:00:00. EUR.

rue du Cameroun

Bruyères 88600 Vosges Grand Est



68th Spring Fair.

Many exhibitors, a car show, flea market and many animations…

Catering on the spot

68ª Feria de Primavera.

Numerosos expositores, exposición de coches, mercadillo y muchas animaciones…

Catering in situ

68. Frühjahrsmesse.

Zahlreiche Aussteller, ein Autosalon, Trödelmarkt und zahlreiche Animationen…

Verpflegung vor Ort

Mise à jour le 2023-04-07 par OT BRUYERES VALLONS DES VOSGES