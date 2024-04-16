Mahmood European Tour CIRQUE ROYAL-KONINKLIJK CIRCUS, 16 avril 2024, BRUXELLES - BRUSSEL.

Mahmood European Tour CIRQUE ROYAL-KONINKLIJK CIRCUS. Un spectacle à la date du 2024-04-16 à 20:00 (2024-04-04 au ). Tarif : 61.5 à 61.5 euros.

In just a few years’ time, Mahmood has become an esteemed author and singer in Italy ànd abroad: After the excellent results achieved with “Gioventù Bruciata” (platinum record) and the worldwide success of “Soldi” (4 platinum certifications) with which he won the Sanremo Festival in 2019, Mahmood hit the Top 10 charts again in 2020 with “Rapide” and “Dorado”. Today, MAHMOOD has 29 platinum records and 7 gold records in Italy, 6 platinum records and 3 gold records abroad and almost 2,7 billion total streaming assets. After winning the Sanremo Festival in 2022 for a second time with Blanco with the song “Brividi” (7 platinum records) and his second appearance in the Eurovision competition, Mahmood performed in the main European & Italian cities, and continued in summer with the Ghettolimpo Summer Tour & an extraordinary appearance at the Sunny Hill Festival in Kosovo, the music festival founded and directed by Dua Lipa and her father. Last March, he also won the ‘Best Docu Film Award’ with ‘his docu film “MAHMOOD” at the Filming Italy Los Angeles 2023. Mahmood

CIRQUE ROYAL-KONINKLIJK CIRCUS BRUXELLES – BRUSSEL RUE DE L’ENSEIGNEMENT 81 1000

