BRUXELLES - BRUSSEL Alice On The Roof CIRQUE ROYAL-KONINKLIJK CIRCUS, 29 mars 2024, BRUXELLES - BRUSSEL. Alice On The Roof CIRQUE ROYAL-KONINKLIJK CIRCUS. Un spectacle à la date du 2024-03-29 à 20:00 (2023-12-01 au ). Tarif : 23.5 à 40.5 euros. Après quelques détours par le cinéma, Alice on the roof est de retour sur son terrain de jeu préféré : la scène. Avec un spectacle de poche poétique à son image, objet d’une rarissime tournée des théâtres en solo à l’automne-hivers. L’occasion pour les fans d’Alice de découvrir en version dénudée et en avant-première les titres de son futur et attendu 3e album… Alice on the Roof Votre billet est ici CIRQUE ROYAL-KONINKLIJK CIRCUS BRUXELLES – BRUSSEL RUE DE L’ENSEIGNEMENT 81 1000 23.5

Détails
Catégories d'Évènement:
1000, BRUXELLES - BRUSSEL
Autres
Lieu
CIRQUE ROYAL-KONINKLIJK CIRCUS
Adresse
RUE DE L'ENSEIGNEMENT 81
Ville
BRUXELLES - BRUSSEL
Departement
1000

