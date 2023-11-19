Frédéric François – Tournée CIRQUE ROYAL-KONINKLIJK CIRCUS, 19 novembre 2023, BRUXELLES - BRUSSEL.

Frédéric François – Tournée CIRQUE ROYAL-KONINKLIJK CIRCUS. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-11-19 à 17:00 (2023-11-12 au ). Tarif : 49.5 à 69.5 euros.

THEATRE DU BLANC MESNIL/PRODUCENE BM (Licences L-R-22-0457 / 0458 / 0459) PRESENTENT : ce spectacle. “Laisse-moi vivre ma vie », « Viens te perdre dans mes bras“, “Chicago”, “Mon cœur te dit je t’aime », « Je t’aime à l’italienne”, …La liste des tubes de Frédéric François est longue, et d’autant plus impressionnante que ceux-ci ont traversé le temps sans jamais prendre une ride. La recette du succès ? Un crooner francophone à la sauce sicilienne, qui parsème ses chansons de soleil, d’amour, d’Italie… 50 ans que ça dure, et que le triomphe est au rendez-vous ! Pour fêter cette « Love Story » avec son fidèle public, notre « Chanteur d’amour » préféré nous donne rendez-vous pour un concert magique.Parking devant le théâtre Accès personnes à mobilité réduite : 01 45 91 93 93 FREDERIC FRANCOIS

Votre billet est ici

CIRQUE ROYAL-KONINKLIJK CIRCUS BRUXELLES – BRUSSEL RUE DE L’ENSEIGNEMENT 81 1000

49.5

EUR49.5.

Votre billet est ici