BRUNCH DU LUNDI DE PENTECÔTE ! Le Val-d’Ajol
2022-06-06 11:30:00 11:30:00 – 2022-06-06
Le Val-d’Ajol Vosges
55 EUR
Venez profiter d’un Brunch dans un cadre idyllique, le lundi 06 juin à partir de 11H30 !
Au programme, douceur sucrées et salées sous la forme d’un buffet gourmand, boissons à votre convenance et bonne humeur !
INFORMATIONS ET RÉSERVATIONS AU 03 29 30 68 52 OU PAR MAIL À CONTACT@LA-RESIDENCE.COM
+33 3 29 30 68 52 https://la-residence.com/
La Résidence
Le Val-d’Ajol
