BRUNCH 100 % MAISON Laval Laval Catégories d’évènement: Laval

Mayenne

BRUNCH 100 % MAISON Laval, 3 avril 2022, Laval. BRUNCH 100 % MAISON L’Atelier Gourmand 6 Rue Daniel Oehlert Laval

2022-04-03 11:30:00 – 2022-04-03 15:00:00 L’Atelier Gourmand 6 Rue Daniel Oehlert

Laval Mayenne Laval EUR 22 Brunch 100% maison

Pour le salé

Croq’pesto

Galette de légumes, crème aux herbes

Tarte fine poireaux, brie

Salade thaï

Rillettes de saumon

Pour le sucré

Carrot cake

Mini pavlova, fruits exotiques

Crémeux chocolat, nougatine à la cacahuète

1 boisson chaude au choix

1 jus de fruit frais

22€/pers

Service 11h30 ou 12h45 Brunch 100% maison +33 9 54 31 05 20 https://www.facebook.com/events/639658857317712/?acontext=%7B%22source%22%3A%2229%22%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3A%22event_calendar_create%22%2C%22action_history%22%3A%22null%22%7D¬if_id=16467562812084 Brunch 100% maison

Service 11h30 ou 12h45 L’Atelier Gourmand 6 Rue Daniel Oehlert Laval

