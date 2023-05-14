mar 25 avril 2023
30ème Bourse nationale photo cinéma documents Salle Socioculturelle de BRUGHEAS Brugheas

30ème Bourse nationale photo cinéma documents, 14 mai 2023, Brugheas.

30ème Bourse Echange de matériels Photo-Cinéma de collection ou d’occasion.
Salle socioculturelle de Brugheas (7Km de Vichy). 14 mai 2023.
Organisée par Photo Image Vichy Brugheas..
2023-05-14 à 09:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-14 16:00:00. .
Salle Socioculturelle de BRUGHEAS
Brugheas 03700 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

30th Exchange of Photo-Cinema materials of collection or of occasion.
Socio-cultural room of Brugheas (7Km from Vichy). may 14, 2023.
Organized by Photo Image Vichy Brugheas.

30º Intercambio de material fotográfico y cinematográfico.
Sala sociocultural de Brugheas (a 7 km de Vichy). 14 de mayo de 2023.
Organizado por Photo Image Vichy Brugheas.

30. Tauschbörse für gebrauchtes und gesammeltes Foto- und Filmmaterial.
Soziokultureller Saal in Brugheas (7Km von Vichy). 14. Mai 2023.
Organisiert von Photo Image Vichy Brugheas.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-19

14 mai 2023
Salle Socioculturelle de BRUGHEAS
Salle Socioculturelle de BRUGHEAS
Brugheas
Allier
Salle Socioculturelle de BRUGHEAS Brugheas

