Brothertiger • Kenta FC / Supersonic (Free entry) SUPERSONIC Paris, 6 février 2024 19:00, Paris.

.Tout public. gratuit

Cette soirée plaira aux fans de… Cut Copy, Roosevelt & Wild Nothing

BROTHERTIGER (22h30)

(Electro pop – New York, US)

Collecting a handful of singles released over the past year and a half, plus several unheard tracks, the album sees John Jagos, a.k.a. Brothertiger, moving through his chillwave roots and into the refined glitz of sophisti-pop, a UK-born microgenre that owes its ’80s and ’90s heyday to key releases by groups like Prefab Sprout and Scritti Politti. Brothertiger’s take on the style is pure escapism — immaculately engineered, retro-leaning songs for romantic vagabonds and urbane daydreamers alike. It might be the most impressive set of songs that Jagos has ever made.

https://open.spotify.com/…/artist/2MaMzvFmtu68r9zpdJ4tLE

KENTA FC (20h30)

(Dreamwave – Paris, FR)

KENTA FC ce sont trois musiciens aux influences variées se retrouvant autour de leur passion pour les chats. En résulte un cocktail féroce à la croisée du rock de l’electro et de la pop.

https://kentafc.bandcamp.com/track/just-fine-demo-version

La suite de la programmation arrive très vite !

———————————

Entrée gratuite

• Ouverture des portes à 19h00

• Happy Hour de 19h à 20h

Si vous êtes témoin ou victime d'une agression, vous pouvez alerter le personnel du bar ou si vous préférez, vous pouvez nous écrire à cette adresse: communication@supersonic-paris.fr

———————————

SUPERSONIC

9 rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris

Métro Bastille (sortie rue de lyon)

