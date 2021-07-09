BROCANTES DE LIVRES Piriac-sur-Mer Piriac-sur-Mer
BROCANTES DE LIVRES Piriac-sur-Mer, 9 juillet 2021-9 juillet 2021, Piriac-sur-Mer.
BROCANTES DE LIVRES 2021-07-09 – 2021-07-09 Salle Méniscoul (à côté de la bibliothèque) Rue du port
Piriac-sur-Mer Loire-Atlantique
C’est l’occasion de compléter votre bibliothèque personnelle!
La bibliothèque propose un grand choix de livres pour toute la famille.
cbpt.piriac@free.fr +33 2 40 15 50 72 http://www.uncbpt.fr/
C’est l’occasion de compléter votre bibliothèque personnelle!
La bibliothèque propose un grand choix de livres pour toute la famille.
dernière mise à jour : 2021-06-15 par