BROCANTE TERRAIN DE FOOTBALL Riche, dimanche 30 juin 2024.
Dimanche
Réservation au 06 74 64 02 63 ou par mail maryline.delatte@laposte.net
emplacement gratuit
buvette et restauration sur placeTout public
0 EUR.
Début : 2024-06-30 07:00:00
fin : 2024-06-30 18:30:00
TERRAIN DE FOOTBALL SALLE COMMUNALE
Riche 57340 Moselle Grand Est
