Brocante, marché artisanal et gourmand Veaugues, 7 août 2022, Veaugues.
2022-08-07 07:00:00 – 2022-08-07 18:00:00
L’association « Festi’Veaugues » vous propose une brocante et un marché artisanal et gourmand organisé près du stade de VEAUGUES.
Restauration et buvette sur place.
festiveaugues@gmail.com +33 6 21 32 71 34
