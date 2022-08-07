Brocante, marché artisanal et gourmand Veaugues Veaugues Catégories d’évènement: Cher

Veaugues

Brocante, marché artisanal et gourmand Veaugues, 7 août 2022, Veaugues. Brocante, marché artisanal et gourmand

Veaugues Cher

2022-08-07 07:00:00 – 2022-08-07 18:00:00 Veaugues

Cher Veaugues L’association « Festi’Veaugues » vous propose une brocante et un marché artisanal et gourmand organisé près du stade de VEAUGUES. Restauration et buvette sur place. Brocante, marché artisanal et gourmand proposé par « Festi’Veaugues » près du stade. festiveaugues@gmail.com +33 6 21 32 71 34 L’association « Festi’Veaugues » vous propose une brocante et un marché artisanal et gourmand organisé près du stade de VEAUGUES. Restauration et buvette sur place. ©festiveaugues

Veaugues

dernière mise à jour : 2022-07-11 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Cher, Veaugues Autres Lieu Veaugues Adresse Veaugues Cher Ville Veaugues lieuville Veaugues Departement Cher

Veaugues Veaugues Cher https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/veaugues/

Brocante, marché artisanal et gourmand Veaugues 2022-08-07 was last modified: by Brocante, marché artisanal et gourmand Veaugues Veaugues 7 août 2022 Veaugues, Cher

Veaugues Cher