2022-05-29 – 2022-05-29
A Héming, brocante dans la rue et le salon multicollections à la salle des fêtes seront de retour dimanche
dimanche 29 mai 2022. Entrée gratuite. Renseignements : contact@classe1954heming.fr
contact@classe1954heming.fr +33 3 87 25 06 76 http://www.classe1954heming.fr/
